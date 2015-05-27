Preview: Nationals at Cubs

Two of the most coveted free-agent pitchers of last offseason square off Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer aims to win his fifth consecutive start while Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester hopes to claim his fifth straight decision when the teams conclude their three-game series.

The Cubs evened the series at a game apiece with a 3-2 win Tuesday as rookies Kris Bryant and Addison Russell powered Chicago. Bryant hit a towering home run to left to tie it in the eighth and Russell went 3-for-4 with a walk-off RBI double in the ninth. The loss was only the sixth in the past 26 games for the Nationals, who are trying to win their ninth consecutive series. Washington outfielder Bryce Harper continued his red-hot hitting Tuesday with his National League-best 17th home run — his 12th in his past 18 games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (5-3, 1.67 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-2, 3.56)

Scherzer has recorded quality starts in eight of his nine outings to begin the season, including three straight in which he has allowed a total of two runs over 22 innings. The 30-year-old has piled up 72 strikeouts against nine walks and has hit double digits in punchouts in three of his last five starts. Scherzer has made two starts against the Cubs — both at Wrigley Field — and posted a 2.25 ERA without a decision.

Lester’s rough start to the season is a distant memory after six straight quality starts, including four outings in which he has gone seven innings. The 31-year-old won four straight starts before taking a no-decision last time out despite holding Arizona to two runs over seven innings. Lester is 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals, but he has faced them only once since 2009.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals SS Ian Desmond, whose throwing error led to the winning run Tuesday, is 14-for-44 during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago is 19-5 when its starting pitchers deliver a quality start and 6-17 when they fail to do so.

3. The Cubs have had their past three games decided by one run and are 13-10 in one-run contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Cubs 1