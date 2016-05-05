Preview: Nationals at Cubs

It’s beginning to look like the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals might be on a crash course for a date in the National League playoffs. The teams will give fans a preview of what such a matchup would look like when the Cubs host the Nationals for a four-game series beginning Thursday.

The Cubs have cemented themselves as the favorites in the NL Central after sweeping a three-game set in Pittsburgh this week. At 20-6, they’re off to their best start since 1907 – a year before their most recent World Series crown. The Nationals also are making history at 19-8, matching the 1979 Montreal Expos for the best 27-game start in franchise history. Washington took two of three from the defending World Series champion Kansas City Royals this week, including a 13-2 drubbing in the series finale Wednesday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Chicago-Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (3-0, 0.79 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 3.52)

Ross made his major-league debut against the Cubs last June and took the loss, allowing three runs over five innings. The 22-year-old has not allowed more than one run in any of his four outings this season and shut down a tough Cardinals lineup last time out. He gave up one run and six hits over six frames to win his fifth straight decision dating to last season.

Hendricks is winless in his last three starts, but he got back on track last time out after a couple of uneven outings. The 26-year-old gave up just one run and two hits over five innings April 26 against Milwaukee but didn’t get a decision after being lifted for a pinch hitter. Hendricks is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B/LF Kris Bryant is 16-for-39 during a 10-game hitting streak, tied for the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Washington RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with a homer Wednesday to snap a 1-for-20 skid.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has six homers and 16 RBIs over his past 12 games with at least one RBI in 10 of those 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Cubs 2