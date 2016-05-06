Preview: Nationals at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs continue to roll to their best start in a century, thanks in large part to outstanding starting pitching. They’ll have to try to beat one of the league’s top starters when they face Max Scherzer and the visiting Washington Nationals in the second contest of their four-game series on Friday afternoon.

The Cubs have outscored their opponents by a whopping 96 runs – the best run differential in the major leagues – and own the best record in baseball at 21-6, marking their best start since 1907. They added to both totals with a 5-2 victory in the series opener, running their winning streak to four games. The Nationals recorded only three hits Thursday and were shut out until Jayson Werth’s two-run homer in the ninth inning - his third blast in the last six contests. The Cubs look to veteran John Lackey, who has posted quality starts in both of his home outings this season to continue the strong efforts from their starters.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Washington), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (3-1, 3.55 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (3-1, 4.32)

Scherzer had an uneven April, but he was dominant last time out at St. Louis, racking up a season-high nine strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. More importantly, he kept the ball in the park after allowing five homers over his first five starts of the season. Scherzer is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three meetings with the Cubs, with all three starts coming at Wrigley Field.

Lackey has posted three quality starts and a pair of clunkers to begin his tenure with the Cubs. He worked eight innings Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs (two earned) and three hits, but didn’t factor in the decision. Lackey needs six strikeouts to reach 2,000 in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B/OF Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 Thursday and is 17-for-43 during his 11-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest active run in the majors.

2. The Nationals expect to activate OF Ben Revere from the disabled list before Friday’s game after he missed the last month with a strained right oblique.

3. Chicago 2B Ben Zobrist is the only current Cubs player who has homered against Scherzer, but he is 3-for-20 against him.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Cubs 2