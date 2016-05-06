Cubs 8, Nationals 6

CHICAGO -- Ben Zobrist went 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Chicago Cubs held off a late Washington Nationals comeback for an 8-6 victory on Friday afternoon.

Zobrist’s performance came on the heels of Thursday’s 2-for-4, four-RBI night and helped make a winner of Cubs starter John Lackey, who struck out 11 and improved to 4-1.

The victory was the fifth straight for the Cubs, who own a major-league-leading 22-6 record. The Nationals (19-10) dropped their second straight.

Zobrist also walked twice and scored three runs as his batting average climbed to .277 for the season from .250 earlier this week. Tommy La Stella was 2-for-4 with a homer, triple and two RBIs for the Cubs.

Lackey pitched through seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and walking one as he picked up his first victory since April 18.

Cubs closer Hector Rondon worked one-two-three ninth for his fifth save.

Nationals starter Max Scherzer (3-2) worked five innings, matching his shortest start of the year. He gave up seven runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Anthony Rendon gave Washington a quick lead with a one-out solo home run to left in the first inning. Rendon launched Lackey’s 3-2 pitch and deposited it in the left-field bleachers for his second homer of the season.

Scherzer helped his cause with a two-out single to right in the second to score Daniel Murphy from third for a 2-0 Nationals lead.

Murphy went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

The Cubs matched the runs in the bottom of the inning as La Stella clubbed his second home run of the season. He sent Scherzer’s first pitch deep into the right-field bleachers with Zobrist on base to tie the game.

Anthony Rizzo’s 10th home run of the season gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead with two outs in the third but not until a review that lasted 2 minutes, 25 seconds confirmed that the ball cleared to the left of the right-field foul pole.

Three pitches later Zobrist made it 4-2 with his fourth homer of the year. There was nothing controversial about his right-field shot, which fell several dozen feet to the left of Rizzo’s landing spot.

Lackey collected his 2,000th career strikeout in the fourth when Jayson Werth went down looking on a full count for the first out of the inning.

Zobrist homered again in the fifth, sending a two-out first pitch from Scherzer to right for a three-run home run that gave the Cubs a 7-2 lead.

Scherzer was relieved by right-hander Blake Treinen, who gave up an RBI single to Dexter Fowler to score David Ross in the sixth inning for an 8-2 Cubs lead.

The Nationals cut the margin to 8-6 with a four-run eighth. Werth’s two-run double in the eight scored Bryce Harper and Murphy to trim the Chicago lead, and Wilson Ramos’ third homer of the season brought in Werth with two outs off reliever Justin Grimm.

NOTES: Thursday’s games in Chicago featuring the Nationals and Cubs at Wrigley Field and Red Sox vs. White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field marked the first time in baseball history that four first-place teams played in the same city on the same day. ... The Nationals reinstated OF Ben Revere from the 15-day disabled list on Friday and slotted him to lead off. He missed 27 games after suffering a right oblique strain on Opening Day. To make room, Washington optioned OF Matt den Dekker to Triple-A Syracuse. ... The Cubs announced makeup dates for two April rainouts. An April 27 postponement with the Milwaukee Brewers will be played at 12:20 p.m. CT on Aug. 16 as part of a split doubleheader. An April 30 makeup with the Braves will be made up on July 7 at 7:05 p.m. ... The four-game series continues Saturday at 1:20 p.m. as Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 1.15 ERA) meets Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (4-0, 1.24 ERA).