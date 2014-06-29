After rain delay, Nationals pour it on vs. Cubs

CHICAGO -- The rain came first during the nightcap of a rare Wrigley Field doubleheader.

Then the Washington Nationals poured it on during the fifth inning of 7-2 win against the Chicago Cubs.

Following a 55-minute rain delay, Washington scored four times in the fifth inning against Chicago starter Jeff Samardzija (2-7) to earn a Saturday sweep and the split the four-game series.

In the opener of the doubleheader, Gio Gonzalez allowed just two hits over seven innings to outshine Dallas Beeler, who was making his major league debut, and the Nats topped the Cubs 3-0 to halt a three-game skid.

In the second game, catcher Wilson Ramos and first baseman Adam LaRoche each hit solo home runs as the Nationals (43-38) attacked Samardzija early and often.

“They jumped on me right off the bat,” Samardzija said. “You saw them be aggressive early in the count there, especially in that fifth inning, really all game.”

Samardzija was done after giving up six runs -- five earned -- on seven hits, with six strikeouts.

“We put up some good at-bats,” LaRoche said.

Washington starter Blake Treinen (1-3) gave up two runs on four hits over five innings to earn his first major league win. His only blemish was a two-run homer to third baseman Luis Valbuena.

Treinen was happy to get the win but was more focused on the success of his team moving forward.

“It feels great,” Treinen said. “Do (wins and losses for pitchers) really mean anything? ... As long as the W is on the board at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for as a starter.”

Washington right-handed reliever Ross Detwiler had two strikeouts and did not allow a hit over the final three innings for his first career save.

Valbuena and shortstop Starlin Castro each had two hits for Chicago (34-46).

LaRoche led off the second inning with his 11th home run of the season to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.

Washington turned a leadoff double by center fielder Nate McLouth into a 2-0 lead in the sixth. Treinen bunted him to third and third baseman Anthony Rendon followed with a sacrifice fly.

Valbuena tied the score with one swing in the fourth. After Castro singled with one out, the Cubs’ third baseman drove a 3-1 pitch out to right off Treinen, who was called up as the Nats’ 26th man for the doubleheader.

Washington Manager Matt Williams said the rain delay, which began in the bottom of the fourth, had to be tough on both pitchers because Wrigley lacks an area for pitchers to stay loose.

“It’s hard with older ballparks, because you just don’t have the facilities to throw,” he said.

Samardzija brushed off talk that the delay affected him, but after mitigating damage in the second and third, everything went south in the fifth.

Ramos started with a home run and the Nationals tacked on three more runs in the inning.

After a hit-by-pitch call on McLouth and a bunt strikeout, Rendon singled through the infield to start a string of three straight singles -- with second baseman Kevin Frandsen and right fielder Jayson Werth driving in runs -- and first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s error on a ground ball gave the Nationals their fourth run of the inning to make it 6-2.

LaRoche added an RBI single in the ninth against reliever Hector Rondon.

NOTES: Washington manager Matt Williams was coy when questioned about a return date for OF Bryce Harper, but Monday seems likely after the young star went 4-for-5 with three home runs for Double-A Harrisburg as he rehabs his surgically repaired left thumb. ... Saturday’s doubleheader was scheduled to avoid conflict with Chicago’s 45th annual Pride Parade on Sunday. It was the first scheduled Sunday off for Chicago since June 19, 1932, and the first scheduled doubleheader at Wrigley since July 4, 1983.