Russell’s walk-off single lifts Cubs past Nationals

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs keep demonstrating their flair for the dramatic.

Second baseman Addison Russell delivered a walk-off RBI double to score Jonathan Herrera from second in the ninth inning, giving Chicago a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

“You’ve got to believe you can do it,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “If something happens during the course of the game, you’ve got to know you can overcome it.”

The Cubs battled back from a late 2-1 deficit on the way to their major-league-leading fifth walk-off win and 13th by a single run this season.

Russell’s two-out hit to deep center snapped a 2-2 tie and ended a two-game Cubs losing skid.

“Addison being able to play on both sides of the ball as well as he did, I know he’s going to leave here very happy tonight,” Maddon said. “This guy just turned 21. He’s learning his craft on the fly here, and he’s done a great job.”

Herrera reached on a pinch-hit fielder’s choice with one out and advanced to scoring position on Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond’s throwing error.

“Desi (was) trying to make a play out of something that he can’t make a play out of,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “The ball’s not hit hard enough to turn two there. He tried to transfer it and throw it quickly, and he threw it wide.”

Cubs right-hander Hector Rondon (3-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Nationals left-hander Matt Grace (2-1) got two outs in the ninth inning but took the loss thank to Chicago’s unearned run.

Washington center fielder Denard Span collected his second home run in two days to snap a tie with two outs in the eighth inning. The solo shot to right off Chicago right-handed reliever Pedro Strop temporarily gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant matched Span with his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth. The solo shot on a 3-2 pitch from Nationals right-handed reliever Aaron Barrett hit off the new left field video board.

Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks emerged with a no-decision for the seventh time in nine starts this season and the fourth in his past five outings. He threw seven innings of one-run ball.

“(Hendricks) stayed away, he stayed away with that sinker,” Desmond said. “It took a little bit for us to get him on the plate. We had the lead on him, but couldn’t finish it off.”

Nationals right-hander Jordan Zimmermann also gave up one run in seven innings.

“After the first couple of innings, I started getting the feel,” Zimmermann said. “The slider was good, and I was able to break the curveball out late and get a few strikeouts when I needed to. But it’s a good lineup, and I had to battle for sure.”

Both teams had to contend with a stiff winds that figured in at least two home runs to left.

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper tied the game at 1-1 in the seventh with his leadoff home run to left. Harper’s shot was his 17th of the season and 12th in May.

Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler led off the first with a solo home run to right. Fowler launched a 2-2 pitch from Zimmermann for his fifth homer of the season. It was his 11th career leadoff shot and second this year.

Desmond doubled to right-center with two outs in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

NOTES: Tuesday’s game was the second of seven between the Cubs and Nationals in 11 days. The teams close the current series on Wednesday in Chicago and meet in Washington for four games starting June 4. ... Washington moved to the top of National League offensive leaderboards through Monday in runs (214), RBIs (208) and runs per game (4.76). ... Washington RHP Doug Fister, on the 15-day disabled list with right forearm tightness, begins a throwing program Wednesday. ... The Nationals send RHP Max Scherzer (5-3, 1.67 ERA) against Cubs LHP Jon Lester (4-2, 3.50 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. ... Cubs RF Jorge Soler entered Tuesday leading major league rookies with 48 hits, but he went 0-for-4. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has reached base 89 times this season. Washington RF Bryce Harper (92) leads the majors in that category.