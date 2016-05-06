Hendricks sharp as Cubs improve to 21-6

CHICAGO -- Joe Maddon had nothing but raves as starter Kyle Hendricks collected his first victory in nearly a month Thursday.

Hendricks (2-2) allowed two hits in six shutout innings as the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 in the opener of a four-game series between National League division leaders.

“He was really good,” Maddon said. “He was really sharp, really sharp with everything. He pitches primarily with his fastball and his sinker and was locating it well. He really pounded the zone and didn’t give them a lot of good looks.”

Hendricks struck out four and walked two as he stymied the Nationals in an 87-pitch outing to secure his first victory since April 9.

The Nationals managed three hits against six Cubs pitchers.

“It was the worst overall game we’ve played in a while,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. “He (Hendricks) had us eating out of his hand. He was throwing strikes (and) threw very few balls. He threw very few balls over the heart of the plate. He threw a good game.”

Ben Zobrist provided critical Cubs offensive support, going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in his most productive night as a Cub.

“Overall offensively it was Zo’s night,” Maddon said. “A (two RBI) single to right and then the homer. It was his night and he was fabulous.”

Nationals starter Joe Ross (3-1) was pulled with two out in the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Ryan Kalish and walking pinch hitter Jorge Soler with two gone.

Ross allowed two runs on five hits through 6 2/3 innings, walked two and struck out nine, and was satisfied with the overall effort.

“It was good,” he said. “I just let them get those two in the fourth. Made a couple of bad, not great pitches and they capitalized. I wish I could go back to the fourth and start over.”

In the eighth, Cubs reliever Pedro Strop, the fourth pitcher of the night, hit one batter and walked another with none out. He struck out out Michael Taylor and got Anthony Rendon to ground into an inning-ending double play to work out of the jam.

Zobrist’s third home run of the season in the eighth came with two-out off National’s left-hander Felipe Rivero and scored Tommy La Stella. Addison Russell followed with a two-out double to left, driving in Kalish.

Cubs left-hander Travis Wood gave up a two-run homer to Jayson Werth with two out in the ninth to trim the final margin.

La Stella was 3-for-4 with two runs scored as the Cubs (21-6) captured their fourth straight victory. The Nationals (19-9) lost for the second time in seven games.

Chicago opened a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after loading the bases with no outs.

Zobrist’s single to right drove in La Stella from third and Kris Bryant from second. Anthony Rizzo, intentionally walked ahead of Zobrist’s at-bat to load the bases, was retired at third on a pinpoint throw from Bryce Harper to Rendon.

Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler was ejected in the third inning after arguing a third strike call with plate umpire Vic Carapazza. Jason Heyward, who had not played since May 1 because of a sore wrist, replaced Fowler in center and in the leadoff spot.

NOTES: Chicago was the center of baseball universe Thursday with four first-place teams playing. Along with the Nationals at Cubs, the American League East-leading Red Sox were at the White Sox, who were first in the AL Central. ... Washington opened the third leg of a three-city tour with the first of four games at Wrigley Field. The Nationals previously swept the Cardinals and took two of three from the Royals. ... Washington sends RHP Max Scherzer (3-1, 3.35 ERA) against Cubs RHP John Lackey (3-1, 4.32) on Friday. ... Chicago put RHP Neil Ramirez (0-0, 4.50) on the bereavement list and recalled RHP Spencer Patton from Triple-A Iowa. Patton made 10 scoreless appearances for Iowa, posting four saves. ... The Cubs have won seven of nine series this season. They also have yet to lose consecutive games, the deepest they have gone in a season without back-to-back losses since 1907.