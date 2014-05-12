FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks
May 13, 2014 / 4:57 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Scoring runs has become a major challenge for the Washington Nationals and they’ll try to find a remedy Monday when they open a three-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks. The Nationals scored four runs in 28 innings while getting swept by the Oakland Athletics in a three-game series over the weekend. They were completely shut down by left-handers Tommy Milone and Scott Kazmir on Friday and Sunday and blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 10-inning loss.

The Diamondbacks have won seven of their last 10 following an 8-22 start and have taken the last three series for the first time in nearly two years. Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-11 in the recently concluded weekend set against the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona first baseman hasn’t gone hitless in four straight games since last September. A.J. Pollock went 5-for-10 against the White Sox to raise his average to a season-high .278.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (2-1, 2.92 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (1-2, 3.44).

Zimmermann threw just 55 pitches in his last start as the game against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on May 5 was delayed for more than three hours because of rain and neither starter came back out after the delay. Zimmermann hasn’t allowed a run in his last two outings and his scoreless streak sits at 10 1/3 innings. Zimmermann faced the Diamondbacks last June in Washington and held them to two runs and three hits in seven innings of a 3-2 victory.

Collmenter has thrown nine innings against the Nationals in his career covering three appearances, and has yet to allow a run. He made his only start against Washington three years ago, shutting the Nationals out over seven innings in the 4-0 victory in Arizona. He was sent to the bullpen last season but has reemerged as a starter after injuries weakened the rotation.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona is 3-15 at home this season and 12-10 on the road.

2. The Nationals recalled 1B Tyler Moore from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Adam LaRoche, who went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a strained quad. LaRoche led the Nationals in home runs in each of the last three seasons.

3. Washington will be trying to avoid its first four-game losing streak since last August.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 2

