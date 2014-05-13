Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to get past another damaging home loss when they take on the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in the second of three straight between the teams. Arizona is an abysmal 3-16 at home after Monday’s 6-5 loss in the series opener, which may have been the most painful of the lot. The Diamondbacks took a 5-4 lead into the ninth before closer Addison Reed served up two solo homers and the hosts wasted a single and a double in the bottom half.

Reed has been one of the primary issues, giving up four home runs and seven earned runs in 10 innings at home. His latest hiccup allowed Washington to snap a three-game losing streak and pick up its third win in 18 games when trailing after eight innings. The Nationals are 14-6 in one-run games against Arizona since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Arizona (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (3-2, 3.42 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (3-2, 4.89)

Strasburg has been on an absolute roll since a difficult outing at Miami on April 15, going 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA in a span of four starts. He has 31 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over that stretch, during which the Nationals are 4-0. The one-time All-Star is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four career starts against Arizona.

Like Strasburg, Arroyo has been very good since a rocky road start, putting together three straight solid outings. He did not allow an earned run in 14 1/3 innings over his last two starts and has not given up a home run over a three-start span covering 20 2/3 frames. The 37-year-old posted one of his six career shutouts against the Nats and owns a 4.21 ERA overall in 12 outings against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reed has allowed six home runs in 19 2/3 innings.

2. Nationals 2B Danny Espinosa, who had the first of the two home runs against Reed, is 6-for-11 with a homer against Arroyo.

3. Diamondbacks RF Gerardo Parra owns a 10-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 19 straight games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 3