Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks

Stephen Strasburg had his start moved back a day but has been cleared to pitch Tuesday, when the Washington Nationals visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the middle contest of their three-game series. Strasburg departed after three innings in his last outing against Miami due to upper back and shoulder issues, but a chiropractic adjustment aided in his swift recovery.

Strasburg told reporters the latest injury stemmed from altering his mechanics to account for a twisted ankle he suffered in spring training. Moving Strasburg back proved to be a good thing for Max Scherzer, who became the beneficiary of a 15-hit attack as the Nationals scored 10 runs in the first two innings while rolling to an 11-1 victory on Monday. Washington has won five straight games while Yunel Escobar matched his career best of five hits for the second time this month. The Diamondbacks have dropped three of their last four games and are 8-11 at home.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (2-3, 4.73 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (3-2, 4.38)

Strasburg, who has lost two of his last three starts, has posted just one stellar effort thus far this season. He has an unsightly 1.61 WHIP and opponents are batting .309 against him in 32 1/3 innings. Strasburg is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in six career starts against Arizona.

De La Rosa is coming off a strong outing in which he blanked San Diego on three hits over seven innings. He has yet to lose at home this season, going 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA in three starts. De La Rosa, who never has faced Washington, has struck out 38 against 10 walks in 37 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Escobar is 15-for-26 over his last seven games.

2. Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas is hitless with six strikeouts in 11 at-bats over his last four contests.

3. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman has recorded two homers, eight RBIs and five runs scored over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 5