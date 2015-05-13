Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks exploded for a season high in runs in the middle game of the series and look to go on another splurge when they host the Washington Nationals in the finale of a three-game set Wednesday. Tuesday’s 14-6 victory marked the fourth time in eight games that Arizona scored 11 or more runs and is also the most the Nationals have allowed since arriving in Washington in 2005.

Diamondbacks right fielder Mark Trumbo went deep twice in the victory that halted Washington’s five-game winning streak and has four homers over his past six games. Trumbo hit just two homers in April and has been held out of the lineup at times recently and now appears to be finding his power stroke. Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper continues to swing a hot bat and went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs on Tuesday. Harper is 13-for-23 with seven homers and 16 RBIs over the last six games.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-2, 3.62 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-3, 5.85)

Gonzalez has put together back-to-back superb outings to improve on a slow start. He struck out nine in seven shutout innings while beating the New York Mets on May 2 and gave up two runs and five hits while defeating the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Gonzalez is 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three career starts against Arizona.

Hellickson has struggled during a three-start winless stretch and another rough outing could lead to him being removed from the rotation. He has allowed 12 runs and 21 hits in 14 2/3 innings during the slump and opposing batters are hitting .328 against him this season. Hellickson, who has never faced the Nationals, is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA in three home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed went 2-for-3 on Tuesday to improve to 8-for-50 at home this season.

2. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman had two hits Tuesday and is 9-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Arizona 2B Chris Owings is 5-for-9 in the series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 3