Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks

National League batting leader Daniel Murphy returned to the lineup after missing consecutive starts because of a hamstring injury and continued his season-long trend of stroking hits all over the ballpark. The Washington second baseman looks to increase his .355 average when the Nationals visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game set.

Murphy went 3-for-3 with one RBI and scored three times as Washington racked up a season-best 19 hits and rolled to a 14-1 victory Monday. He signed with the Nationals as a free agent during the offseason and he also leads the NL in slugging percentage (.626) despite not being a traditional power hitter — this season's 20-homer campaign is the first of his career. Washington, which leads the NL East by five games over the Miami Marlins, is 4-3 on a nine-game road trip that ends Wednesday. Arizona, which has allowed 14 runs in each of its last two games, resides in last place in the NL West and had dropped 10 of its last 13 games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (10-6, 2.96 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (5-10, 4.70)

Roark defeated San Francisco in his last turn when he gave up one run and four hits over seven innings. He is 4-1 over his past six starts and has allowed two or fewer runs in four of the outings. Roark hasn't allowed an earned run in 18 1/3 career innings against Arizona in five appearances (two starts) but has struggled with former Milwaukee infielder Jean Segura (3-for-6).

Ray is 1-5 over his last seven starts, including back-to-back defeats. He combined for 21 strikeouts in just 10 2/3 innings in the two losses, fanning 10 against Cincinnati on July 23 and a career-high 11 versus Milwaukee on Thursday. Ray has a mediocre 5.17 ERA at home this season while going 3-4 in 10 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals C Wilson Ramos had three hits in the opener — his third three-hit outing in 10 games — and stands second in the NL with a .330 average.

2. Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) is slated to throw 80 pitches in a rehab stint at Triple-A Reno on Friday.

3. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman (left wrist) missed Monday's game one day after he was hit by a pitch.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 4