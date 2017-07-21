Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks

A pair of playoff contenders square off when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series starting Friday. Both teams have added reinforcements via the trade market this week, with J.D. Martinez adding some pop to the Diamondbacks’ lineup while Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson bolstering the Nationals’ beleaguered bullpen.

The Nationals had a six-game winning streak snapped with a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday but are 11 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta in the National League East. Arizona had lost five straight before taking two of three at Cincinnati earlier this week, outscoring the Reds 26-8 including a 12-2 rout in Thursday’s series finale, pulling the Diamondbacks even with Colorado atop the NL wild-card standings. Nationals ace Max Scherzer looks for his second win of the season against his former team, as he struck out 11 and limited the Diamondbacks to one run and two hits over seven innings on May 4 in Washington. The Nationals won five of seven meetings last season and took two of three from the visiting Diamondbacks in May.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.01 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (3-4, 3.09)

Scherzer has won his last three decisions and struck out 10 or more batters in his last three outings and nine of his last 10. The 32-year-old threw six scoreless innings to win at Cincinnati on Saturday, striking out 10 while allowing three hits and four walks. Scherzer is 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA in six starts against Arizona.

Godley’s scheduled start will be bumped up a day as the Diamondbacks juggle the rotation around the birth of Taijuan Walker’s first child. The 27-year-old has lost his last three starts and gave up seven runs (six earned) over six innings Sunday at Atlanta. Godley has made two starts and two relief appearances against Washington, going 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA.

Walk-Offs

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is batting .471 and slugging .922 with six home runs and 15 RBIs during a 13-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Thursday to snap an 11-game hitting streak, is 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts against Scherzer.

3. The Diamondbacks hit seven home runs in the series against the Reds, including four Thursday to match their season high.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 2