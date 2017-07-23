Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks

Already assured of a successful road trip, the Washington Nationals will send Stephen Strasburg to the mound in the rubber match of a three-game series at the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon. National League East-leading Washington is 6-2 entering the finale of its nine-game trek after splitting a pair of one-run decisions against Arizona.

Strasburg, who is 4-2 with a 3.28 ERA in eight starts against the Diamondbacks, reached double-digit wins for the fourth straight season in his last outing. Teammate Bryce Harper, like Strasburg a former No. 1 overall pick, had two hits and two RBIs in Saturday's 4-3 win to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and lift his batting average to .338. Arizona's A.J. Pollock is 5-for-9 with five runs scored in the series and has hit safely in five games in a row. Opposing Strasburg will be left-hander Robbie Ray, who is going for his 10th win but has lost all three starts and logged a 6.48 ERA against Washington.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Arizona, FSN Arizona-Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (10-3, 3.31 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Robbie Ray (9-4, 2.97)

Strasburg had an awful start prior to the All-Star break, lasting only three innings and failing to strike out a batter while while allowing six runs (three earned) in a loss to Atlanta. He rebounded with an overpowering effort at Cincinnati on Monday, striking out 11 while yielding one run and four hits in seven innings. David Peralta is 4-for-6 with a homer off Strasburg, who is 7-1 in nine road starts.

Ray continued his fine season in his first start after the All-Star break, tossing six innings of two-run ball at Cincinnati to establish a career high with his ninth victory. He settled for a no-decision in his previous outing despite a masterful performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out 13 and giving up one run on five hits in six innings. Ryan Zimmerman is 3-for-5 with an RBI against Ray.

Walk-Offs

1. Nationals RHP Ryan Madson has four strikeouts in three scoreless appearances since he was acquired from Oakland.

2. Diamondbacks 2B Chris Owings is hitless in 14 at-bats over the past four games.

3. Nationals LF Chris Heisey suffered a groin injury in Saturday's game and is not expected to be available Sunday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Nationals 3