Preview: Nationals at Diamondbacks

Already assured of a successful road trip, the Washington Nationals will send Stephen Strasburg to the mound in the rubber match of a three-game series at the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon. National League East-leading Washington is 6-2 entering the finale of its nine-game trek after splitting a pair of one-run decisions against Arizona.
Strasburg, who is 4-2 with a 3.28 ERA in eight starts against the Diamondbacks, reached double-digit wins for the fourth straight season in his last outing. Teammate Bryce Harper, like Strasburg a former No. 1 overall pick, had two hits and two RBIs in Saturday's 4-3 win to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and lift his batting average to .338. Arizona's A.J. Pollock is 5-for-9 with five runs scored in the series and has hit safely in five games in a row. Opposing Strasburg will be left-hander Robbie Ray, who is going for his 10th win but has lost all three starts and logged a 6.48 ERA against Washington.
TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Arizona, FSN Arizona-Plus
PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (10-3, 3.31 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Robbie Ray (9-4, 2.97)
Strasburg had an awful start prior to the All-Star break, lasting only three innings and failing to strike out a batter while while allowing six runs (three earned) in a loss to Atlanta. He rebounded with an overpowering effort at Cincinnati on Monday, striking out 11 while yielding one run and four hits in seven innings. David Peralta is 4-for-6 with a homer off Strasburg, who is 7-1 in nine road starts.
Ray continued his fine season in his first start after the All-Star break, tossing six innings of two-run ball at Cincinnati to establish a career high with his ninth victory. He settled for a no-decision in his previous outing despite a masterful performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out 13 and giving up one run on five hits in six innings. Ryan Zimmerman is 3-for-5 with an RBI against Ray.
1. Nationals RHP Ryan Madson has four strikeouts in three scoreless appearances since he was acquired from Oakland.
2. Diamondbacks 2B Chris Owings is hitless in 14 at-bats over the past four games.
3. Nationals LF Chris Heisey suffered a groin injury in Saturday's game and is not expected to be available Sunday.
PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Nationals 3