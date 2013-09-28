Nationals 8, Diamondbacks 4: Jayson Werth and Wilson Ramos belted three-run homers and Stephen Strasburg tossed seven solid innings as visiting Washington breezed to a victory in the opener of a three-game series.

Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon ripped RBI doubles for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game losing skid with just their second victory in six outings.

After Rendon forged a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning, Werth followed four batters later by depositing a 1-2 fastball from Patrick Corbin (14-8) over the wall in left field for his 25th homer - and second in four contests. Wilson provided insurance with his 16th blast in the eighth to send the Diamondbacks to their third straight setback.

The offense was more than enough for Strasburg (8-9), who improved to 3-0 in his last nine outings. The fireballer allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four.

Gerardo Parra had an RBI single among his two hits and Matt Davidson added an RBI double in the ninth inning for Arizona.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt had a single to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. The slugger, who went 1-for-4, is 27-for-68 during the stretch. ... Corbin fell to 1-5 in his last seven starts after permitting five runs on six hits in five innings. ... Werth went 2-for-2 and walked twice to reach base in all four of his plate appearances.