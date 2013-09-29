FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diamondbacks 3, Nationals 2
#Ford Motor Co
September 29, 2013 / 11:04 PM / 4 years ago

Diamondbacks 3, Nationals 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Diamondbacks 3, Nationals 2: A.J. Pollock collected the go-ahead RBI infield single in the eighth inning as host Arizona salvaged the series finale to finish its second straight season with an 81-81 mark.

Paul Goldschmidt had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and singled in the eighth to extend his career-best hitting streak to 19 games.

After Martin Prado forged a 2-2 tie with a single to left, Pollock legged out an infield single off pitcher Ryan Mattheus (0-2) that allowed Tony Campana to score the game-winning run.

The late uprising made a winner of David Hernandez (5-6), who tossed a scoreless inning in relief of starter Wade Miley. Brad Ziegler struck out a pair in the ninth for his 13th save.

Steve Lombardozzi had an RBI single to give Washington (86-76) a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington rookie RHP Tanner Roark allowed one run on three hits in seven innings, but settled for a no-decision. Miley suffered the same fate despite permitting two runs on eight hits in seven innings. ... Nationals skipper Davey Johnson finished his managerial career with a 1,372-1,071 mark. ... Washington 1B Tyler Moore scored to forge a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning after SS Zach Walters reached on one of two errors by the Diamondbacks.

