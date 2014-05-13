Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 5: Danny Espinosa and Kevin Frandsen hit solo homers off Arizona closer Addison Reed in the top of the ninth inning as visiting Washington rallied to snap a three-game slide.

The Diamondbacks took a 5-4 lead in the sixth on a two-run shot by A.J. Pollock and their bullpen got the lead to the ninth. Espinosa lined the second pitch from Reed (1-3) over the wall in right to tie it and Frandsen came off the bench with two outs to golf a 2-0 offering out to left.

Tyler Clippard (3-2) worked the eighth to pick up the win and Rafael Soriano got a double play to survive a single and a double in the ninth and record his eighth save. Ian Desmond and Tyler Moore also homered for Washington, while Martin Prado had two hits and an RBI for Arizona, which fell to 3-16 in home games.

Aaron Hill led off the bottom of the sixth with his third hit against Nationals starter Jordan Zimmermann, who gave up five runs and a season-high 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. One out later, Pollock swatted his fourth home run of the year to put Arizona up 5-4.

Denard Span led off the game with a triple to center against Diamondbacks starter Josh Collmenter and came in on Anthony Rendon’s sacrifice fly before Moore went deep in the second to make it 2-0. Collmenter doubled to ignite a three-run third, but Desmond’s two-run blast to left in the fourth put Washington back on top 4-3.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Collmenter was charged with four runs and four hits in five frames. ... 1B Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double and C Miguel Montero drove in a run with a base hit in the Diamondbacks’ three-run third. ... The series marks a return to Chase Field for Nationals manager Matt Williams, who played with the Diamondbacks from 1998-2003 and spent the previous four seasons on the Arizona coaching staff.