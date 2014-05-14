Nationals 5, Diamondbacks 1: Ian Desmond delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning as Washington scored four in the frame while batting around to extend Arizona’s misery at home.

Desmond ripped a shot through the hole between short and third against Brad Ziegler (0-1) with the bases loaded and none out and Tyler Moore followed two batters later with another two-run single. Jayson Werth homered for the Nationals, who finished a 2-4 road trip by improving to 17-1 when scoring four or more runs.

Washington’s Doug Fister yielded one run, five hits and struck out six in seven innings while Tyler Clippard (4-2) pitched a perfect eight to earn the victory. Brendan McCarthy allowed one run and two hits while striking out seven in eight frames, and Aaron Hill homered for the Diamondbacks, who are 4-15 at Chase Field.

Hill drove a 3-0 pitch over the wall in left with one out in the fourth and kept it a 1-0 game in the sixth with one of his three defensive gems. With Nate McLouth on third base, Hill snared Anthony Rendon’s grounder with a full-extension dive in the right-field grass and threw him out by a half-step to end the frame.

McCarthy retired the first 12 batters he faced before Desmond led off the fifth with an infield single. Werth started the seventh by crushing McCarthy’s 2-0 offering on a line out to left-center for his fifth homer of the season and first since April 29 - a span of 13 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hill provided two more defensive gems when he dove and rolled the ball to 1B Paul Goldschmidt to take away an infield hit from Kevin Frandsen in the eighth and robbed Danny Espinosa of a single with another diving stop of a grounder in the ninth. ... Arizona starters are 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA with seven quality starts in 12 games in May. ... Ziegler’s string of consecutive scoreless innings came to an end at 18 1/3, which was the longest active streak in the majors.