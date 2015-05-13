Nationals 9, Diamondbacks 6

PHOENIX -- Washington right fielder Michael Taylor hit a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning and the Nationals won their fifth straight series with a 9-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Center fielder Denard Span and third baseman Yunel Escobar singled with one out off Diamondbacks closer Addison Reed (0-1) before left fielder Jayson Werth walked to load the bases and bring up Taylor.

Taylor was in the game because National League home run leader Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing a strikeout in the seventh inning. Washington manager Matt Williams also was thrown out.

Werth hit a three-run homer and pinch-hitter Tyler Moore also homered for the Nationals (19-16), who have won six of seven and 12 of 15.

Arizona pinch-hitter Yasmany Tomas broke a tie at 5 with two-out single in the eighth off Aaron Barrett (3-0).

Washington closer Drew Storen struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save.

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and finished a home run short of the 14th “natural cycle” in major league history -- the hits coming in order from single to homer -- as the Diamondbacks (15-18) lost for the fourth time in six games.

Pollock, left fielder Ender Inciarte and second baseman Chris Owings had two hits apiece for Arizona.

Center fielder Denard Span had his third two-hit game in the series for the Nationals.

Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed singled in a run in the second inning for a 1-0 lead before Werth hit a three-run homer with two outs in the third after Diamondbacks right-hander Jeremy Hellickson walked Span and hit third baseman Yunel Escobar with a pitch.

Arizona scored three in the bottom of the third after Inciarte singled and Tumbo walked.

Goldschmidt doubled off the center field fence to drive in Inciarte, and Trumbo and Goldschmidt scored on infield grounders. Shortstop Ian Desmond committed a fielding error on the second grounder, but the run would have scored anyway.

Goldschmidt tripled and scored on Pollock’s single in the fifth to make it 5-3.

Moore’s two-run, pinch-homer tied it at 5 on the second pitch from Arizona right-hander Randall Delgado, who Hellickson after a two-out walk.

Hellickson gave up four runs, four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez gave up five runs and nine hit in five innings.

NOTES: Umpire Kerwin Danley did not work the game. Danley was struck by a foul ball in the mask in the second inning Tuesday and taken to Phoenix St. Joseph’s Hospital. A CT scan was negative but showed concussion symptoms, the Diamondbacks said. ... With the day game following a night game, Washington C Wilson Ramos did not start a day after extending his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games Tuesday. Ramos was slashing .316/.339/.402 with six doubles, one home run and 16 RBIs. ... Entering the game, Arizona led the major leagues with 15 homers since May 6. RF Mark Trumbo had four homers in that stretch and 1B Paul Goldschmidt had three. ... Washington RHP Casey Janssen made it through his one-inning rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Harrisburg with no setbacks, manager Matt Williams said, and is scheduled to pitch the first of two rehab games Friday. He could join the Nationals next week. ... Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin is tentatively scheduled to join the D-backs on June 4, general manager Dave Stewart said in a TV interview Wednesday. Corbin is expected to have two more starts in extended spring training games, the next one Sunday. A 2013 All-Star, Corbin missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.