Nationals' Strasburg gets 15th win

PHOENIX -- Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg won his major-league-leading 15th game and Daniel Murphy had three hits and scored three runs in the Nationals' 14-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday.

Strasburg (15-1) gave up one run on three hits in six innings and tied his career high for victories set in 2012, his first full season. He is 8-0 with a 1.70 ERA in nine road outings.

Murphy had two singles, a double and a walk before being replaced by a pinch-runner in the fifth inning. He had not started the previous two games because of leg soreness.

Murphy scored in his first three plate appearances and drove in a run with his double for a 9-1 lead in the fifth. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games and leads the NL with a .355 batting average and a 1.021 OPS.

Wilson Ramos had three of the Nationals' season-high 19 hits and drove in two runs, and Anthony Rendon had two hits and three RBIs as the Nationals (62-44) scored six runs in the first two innings while breaking a two-game losing streak. They have won four of six.

Strasburg struck out six and walked two. He also had three singles and an RBI.

Jean Segura doubled and scored in the first inning for Arizona (43-63), which has lost four of six and 15 of 20. The D-backs, 17-36 at home, have given up 14 runs in each of their last two games.

Segura is the first player in franchise history to have 30 hits in each of the first four months of the season.

Bryce Harper had a single, walked twice and scored three runs.

The Nationals batted around in the first inning, when they scored four runs off right-hander Archie Bradley (4-7) and left the bases loaded.

Jayson Werth walked before Bryce Harper and Murphy walked to load the bases. Rendon's sacrifice fly for the second out made it 1-0. Ramos, Clint Robinson and Danny Espinosa followed with RBI singles for a 4-0 lead.

Strasburg beat out a dribble down the third-base line to load the bases before Bradley retired Trea Turner for the second time in the inning.

Segura doubled and scored on two groundouts in the last of the first inning to make it 4-1.

Rendon hit a two-run double after Harper and Murphy singled in the second inning for a 6-1 lead.

Ramos's RBI single made it 7-1 in the fourth inning knocked out Bradley.

Bradley gave up 12 hits and eight runs (seven runs), all career highs, in 3 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman was held out of the starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch in the left wrist during the ninth inning Sunday. X-rays were negative. "It's swollen," manager Dusty Baker said. "Dodged a bullet it isn't broken." Zimmerman had just returned after missing three weeks because of a strained rib cage. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) is scheduled to throw 80 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. If he recovers well, he will rejoin the D-backs' rotation for his next turn, manager Chip Hale said. ... Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy (hamstring) returned to the lineup and hit cleanup after not starting Saturday and Sunday. Through the weekend, he led the NL in batting average and OPS. .... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is due to face live pitching Tuesday for the first time since undergoing right elbow surgery in early April. He has not played this season.