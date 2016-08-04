Nationals' Scherzer picks up 12 victory

PHOENIX -- Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner homered and Washington right-hander Max Scherzer won his 12th game and contributed two RBIs in the Nationals' 8-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field.

Murphy broke a 1-1 tie with a bases-empty homer in the sixth inning, and Scherzer capped the three-run rally with a two-run single for a 4-1 lead.

Scherzer (12-6) pitched through bases-empty homers by Jake Lamb in the sixth inning and Yasmany Tomas in the seventh inning for his seventh consecutive quality start. He is 4-1 with a 1.46 ERA in seven starts since June 29.

The Nationals put the game away with a four-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning. Danny Espinosa doubled in a run, Pedro Severino walked with the bases loaded to force in a second run and pinch-hitter Clint Robinson had a two-run single.

Scherzer gave up four hits, struck out 11 and walked one.

Murphy and Ben Revere had two hits for the Nationals, who had 14 hits in the game and 48 while sweeping the three-game series to cap a 6-3 road trip.

Washington (64-44) has won three straight and six of its last nine. The Nationals are 33-24 on the road and lead the majors in road victories.

Lamb and Tomas homered in consecutive games for Arizona (43-55), which has lost four in a row and 17 of 22. They are 17-38 at home.

Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his second appearance for the Nationals since being acquired from Pittsburgh just before the trade deadline. It was a save situation when he began warming in the bullpen but not by the time he entered the game.

Turner's homer to lead off the third inning broke the scoreless tie off right-hander Zack Godley (3-2). Turner was 13-for-38 with eight RBIs and four stolen bases on the road trip.

Arizona tied it at 1 in the fifth after David Peralta opened the inning with an opposite-field double into the left-field corner, the first hit off Scherzer. Peralta had two doubles.

Peralta took third on a wild pitch and scored when right fielder Bryce Harper could not hold Brandon Drury's high popup to short right after a long run. The ball hit Harper's glove as he slid in attempt to make the catch.

Murphy hit his 21st homer to break the tie at two with one out in the sixth inning.

Anthony Rendon and Espinosa followed with singles before Godley hit Severino with two outs to load the bases. Scherzer followed with a ground single up the middle to drive in two for a 4-1 lead.

Godley gave up eight hits and four runs in six innings.

NOTES: Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman (wrist) was held out of the third straight game after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Sunday's game. ... Nationals RF Bryce Harper returned to the lineup after being a late scratch Tuesday because of illness. He doubled in his first plate appearance. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) was scheduled to throw about 80 pitches for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday in what the teams hoped would be his final rehab start before returning to the rotation next week against the New York Mets on Tuesday or Wednesday. ... The Nationals have not named a starter for Friday's game against San Francisco, and manager Dusty Baker said RHP Joe Ross is not a candidate. Ross (shoulder) threw 67 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-Syracuse on Saturday. "We need to get him more length," Baker said. Ross, on the disabled list since July 3, is 7-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 16 starts this season.