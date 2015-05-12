Nationals roll in Scherzer’s return to Arizona

PHOENIX -- The Washington Nationals did everything they could to make Max Scherzer’s homecoming a festive affair, and Scherzer more than chipped in, too.

Center fielder Denard Span and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman homered in the first inning, and the Nationals presented Scherzer with 10 runs in the first two frames en route to an 11-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Chase Field.

“Interesting,” said Scherzer, who spent his first two major league seasons with the Diamondbacks and still lives in the Phoenix area. “I‘m on the other side of the dugout. It’s good. This group of guys, and how they compete and how hard they play, it’s fun to get in and get a ‘W.'”

Scherzer (3-3) gave up one run on seven hits and struck out six in seven innings as Washington (18-15) won its fifth straight and eighth in nine games. He also had two of the Nationals’ season-high-tying 15 hits.

Third baseman Yunel Escobar had his second five-hit game of the season.

Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter (3-4) faced 13 batters and gave up a career-high nine runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Span hit the second pitch of the game for his third homer, and Zimmerman belted a three-run homer after Bryce Harper flied out on a ball that was caught at the fence in front of the right field foul pole.

“Real nice, especially when Denard leads off with a bomb,” said Scherzer, who started at Chase Field for the first time since Sept. 25, 2009.

“To be able to continue to put up some runs, it always feels good because your teammates are showing up and playing well. I was able to go out there and kind of do my thing and keep it there.”

Five of the Nationals’ first six hitters in the second inning singled, including Scherzer. Harper’s line single to right drove in Span for a 7-0 lead, knocking out Collmenter. Left-hander Vidal Nuno entered, and he walked Zimmerman to load the bases. Catcher Wilson Ramos followed with a three-run double to make it 10-0.

“We’ve had some games where we’ve created some opportunities early and got one, maybe two (runs),” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “Tonight, we got big hits. ‘Zimm.’ Harp just missed one. We got some opportunities early and took advantage. Max pitched great.”

Span had two hits and two RBIs, Zimmerman and Ramos each had three RBIs, and second baseman Danny Espinosa added two hits.

Arizona first baseman Jordan Pacheco, who replaced Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning, homered to end Scherzer’s shutout bid with one out in the sixth inning. Goldschmidt started every game and had played all but four innings this season.

“We get very few times where we take him out of the game, and at that time, I felt we weren’t going to have a chance to come back,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It is a hard thing to do for a manager because you are basically throwing in the towel.”

Second baseman Chris Owings and right fielder Ender Inciarte each had two hits for Arizona (14-17), which lost for the third time in four games.

Scherzer was struck in the back of the left leg by center fielder A.J. Pollock’s comebacker in the first inning, but after walking around the mound for a moment, he was able to continue.

“It hurt, but I wasn’t injured, and that’s the difference,” Scherzer said. “It hit the meat of the muscle, and as long as I was able to keep that stretched out and loose, I could still continue to pitch. It never did tighten up on me. It was just fortunate where I got hit.”

The game ended when Owings was called out by plate umpire Joe West because he was hit by a batted ball out of the batter’s box.

“He was not,” Hale said. “We looked at the replay, and he was not. Not even close. Both feet were in the box when he got hit with the ball.”

NOTES: Washington 3B Yunel Escobar returned to the lineup after being removed from Sunday’s game in the third inning with what manager Matt Williams called a stomach bug. ... Arizona LHP Vidal Nuno struck out a career-high eight in 6 2/3 innings of relief after entering in the second inning. He was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday, when RHP Evan Marshall was optioned to Reno. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley threw 60 pitches in a simulated game Monday in preparation for his next scheduled start Saturday in Philadelphia. He has been on disabled list since being struck in the face by a line drive April 28, but he said he felt no effects. INF Cliff Pennington hit a line drive back through the middle against Bradley, then turned to GM Dave Stewart and said, “Am I going to get released?” ... Arizona C Oscar Hernandez (hamate bone) was removed from an extended spring training game Monday after apparently feeling tenderness in his hand. He is on the disabled list.