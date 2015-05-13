Trumbo powers Diamondbacks past Nationals

PHOENIX -- Right fielder Mark Trumbo is settling into the No. 2 spot in the Arizona lineup quite nicely.

Trumbo had two home runs and drove in four runs in the Diamondbacks’ 14-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Chase Field. He has two doubles, four homers and eight RBIs in five games hitting second.

“He’s doing a good job there,” said Arizona manager Chip Hale, who moved Trumbo up from cleanup in the first game of a doubleheader May 6 in Colorado.

“We’ll keep going with it. He‘a a big man, strong. A good short swing with really good bat speed. When that all comes together, there are some exciting things that can happen.”

Trumbo’s three-run homer capped a five-run fourth inning off Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg (2-4), who gave up a career high eight runs (seven earned) in 3 1/3 innings. That homer hit the facing on the second deck of the left field stands

Trumbo led off a four-run sixth inning with his sixth homer of the year as the Diamondbacks (15-17) took a 14-4 lead. They scored a season-high in runs one day after losing the opener of the series, 11-1.

“It felt pretty good,” Trumbo said. “It was exactly what we needed after last night. You can’t expect to score 10, but especially early on, we made some stuff happen. That’s what we were looking to do, at least.”

Right-hander Rubby De La Rosa (4-2) gave up four runs in seven innings, including Washington right fielder Bryce Harper’s seventh homer in six games, and had his first career RBI.

Harper, who leads the NL with 12 homers, also doubled for the Nationals (18-16), who had won five in a row and eight of nine.

“A little reversal of fortune tonight compared to last night,” said Washington manager Matt Williams, who used first baseman/outfielder Clint Robinson to pitch the eighth inning.

Arizona third baseman Aaron Hill had three hits including a two-run double in the first inning, second baseman Chris Owings had three hits and scored three runs, center fielder Ender Inciarte had a solo homer and two sacrifice flies and left field David Peralta had three hits.

“That was the nice thing,” Trumbo said. “Top to bottom, everybody not only contributed but some guys hit the ball hard, which can be a big boost going into the future games.”

Center fielder Denard Span and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman had two hits, and the Nationals were within one run, 3-2, before Strasburg gave up five runs on four hits and his own fielding error in the fifth inning.

Arizona has 15 homers since May 6.

Owings tripled and scored on catcher Tuffy Gosewish’s single before Nick Ahmed single and De La Rosa reached when Strasburg bobble a bunt to load the bases. Inciarte hit his first sacrifice before Trumbo’s three-run homer.

“I am embarrassed I let the team down,” said Strasburg, who was pulled after three innings from his May 5 in Miami with back soreness.

“I am just trying to go out there and help the team win some games and I didn’t do that tonight. I left a lot of pitches up. It (back) was good enough. I just have to go out there and make better pitches.”

NOTES: Home plate umpire Kerwin Danley was taken to Phoenix St. Joseph’s Hospital for precautionary reasons and a possible concussion after taking a foul ball of his mask in the second inning. He was given a CT scan, but the results were not known, the Diamondbacks said. The game was finished with three umpires. ... Washington RHP Casey Janssen (shoulder) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg and appears to be on track to joining the Nationals next week, after he throws back-to-back games on his rehab assignment. ... Washington 3B Yunel Escobar, who had five singles Monday, is the first player to record two five-hit games in a span of eight days since Seattle RF Ichiro Suzuki did it in 2004. Escobar also had five singles on May 8.