Taylor powers Nationals past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Brought into the game when National League home run leader Bryce Harper was ejected, Washington right fielder Michael Taylor did his best impression of the Nationals slugger in his only at-bat Wednesday.

Taylor’s first career grand slam with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Nationals to a 9-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The Nationals have won five straight series.

“I was just thinking barrel up the ball, don’t try to do too much,” said Taylor, a rookie. “I get in trouble sometimes when I try to crush the ball and end up fouling the ball off. I kind of had my spot and if he threw it there, take a hack at it.”

Center fielder Denard Span and third baseman Yunel Escobar singled with one out in the ninth off Arizona closer Addison Reed (0-2) before left fielder Jayson Werth walked to load the bases, bringing up Taylor.

Taylor, who entered when Harper was ejected for arguing a strikeout in the seventh inning, hit a line drive into the camera well in the center field batter’s eye, an estimated 444 feet.

Pulling a Harper?

“He probably would have hit it 500,” Taylor said of Harper, who has 12 homers. “I was trying to go up there and put together a good at-bat.”

Reed is 2-for-4 in save opportunities this season as Arizona (15-18) has had limited opportunities. He has given up eight runs in 10 innings.

“The ball was everywhere,” Reed said. “The grand slam that went out was belt-high over the middle. Right out of the hand, it felt like a terrible pitch. He did what he was supposed to do with it.”

Werth hit a three-run homer and pinch-hitter Tyler Moore also homered for the Nationals (19-16), who have won six of seven and 12 of 15.

They also finished the game without manager Matt Williams, who was ejected by home plate umpire Rob Drake after Harper was ejected.

“We got fortunate in that one,” Williams said. “They had a lot of opportunity, we allowed a lot of opportunity and were able to get the last swing.”

Washington closer Drew Storen struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save.

Arizona pinch-hitter Yasmany Tomas broke a tie at 5 with two-out single in the eighth off Aaron Barrett (3-0).

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and finished a home run short of the 14th “natural cycle” in major league history -- the hits coming in order from single to homer -- as the Diamondbacks (15-18) lost for the fourth time in six games.

“Unfortunate way to lose, but you can’t do anything but bounce back in the next game,” Goldschmidt said.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock, left fielder Ender Inciarte and second baseman Chris Owings had two hits apiece for Arizona.

Werth’s homer in the third inning off Arizona starter Jeremy Hellickson gave the Nationals a 3-1 lead, but Arizona scored three runs in its third after Inciarte singled and right fielder Mark Tumbo walked.

Goldschmidt doubled off the center field fence to drive in Inciarte, and Trumbo and Goldschmidt scored on infield grounders. Shortstop Ian Desmond committed a fielding error on the second grounder, but the run would have scored anyway.

Goldschmidt tripled and scored on Pollock’s single in the fifth to make it 5-3.

Moore’s two-run, pinch-homer tied it at 5 on the second pitch from Arizona right-hander Randall Delgado, who Hellickson after a two-out walk.

Hellickson gave up four runs, four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez gave up five runs and nine hit in five innings.

NOTES: Umpire Kerwin Danley did not work the game. Danley was struck by a foul ball in the mask in the second inning Tuesday and taken to Phoenix St. Joseph’s Hospital. A CT scan was negative but showed concussion symptoms, the Diamondbacks said. ... With the day game following a night game, Washington C Wilson Ramos did not start a day after extending his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games Tuesday. Ramos was slashing .316/.339/.402 with six doubles, one home run and 16 RBIs. ... Washington RHP Casey Janssen made it through his one-inning rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Harrisburg with no setbacks, manager Matt Williams said, and is scheduled to pitch the first of two rehab games Friday. He could join the Nationals next week. ... Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin is tentatively scheduled to join the D-backs on June 4, general manager Dave Stewart said in a TV interview Wednesday. Corbin is expected to have two more starts in extended spring training games, the next one Sunday. A 2013 All-Star, Corbin missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.