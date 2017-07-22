Drury gives Diamondbacks walk-off win over Nationals

PHOENIX -- Arizona's three first-inning home runs against reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer were as unexpected as July freeze here. The game-winning single in the ninth inning was not a surprise.

Brandon Drury's one-out single to right field with the bases loaded gave the Diamondbacks a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks built a 5-0 lead after two innings, kick-started by back-to-back-to-back homers from David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Jake Lamb, the first three batters in the first inning. Washington chipped away, tying it in the eighth on a groundout.

"It was a great first inning against the best pitcher in the league right now," Pollock said.

Pollock tripled to deep center fielder to open the ninth inning on a 100 mph fastball from Enny Romero (2-4) before Nationals manager Dusty Baker decided to intentionally walk Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt to load the bases.

After a short fly to left field, Drury grounded a single between first and second to give the Diamondbacks (56-40) their seventh walk-off victory of the season. They are 34-15 at home, the second-best home record in the majors.

"He throws hard," Drury said. "I was just trying to keep it simple. Stay inside of the ball and do what I can to help the team win the game."

Pollock and Peralta had three hits and an RBI, and Lamb had two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have won three of four.

Daniel Murphy had three hits and an RBI, Wilmer Difo had two RBIs and Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games for the Nationals (53-38), who had won six of seven.

Fernando Rodney (4-3) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the victory.

"I don't think I've ever seen a game starting off with three homers," Baker said. "I'm sure Max hasn't seen it either."

Peralta, Pollock and Lamb homered in the first 10 pitches of the game against Scherzer, who had given up only 13 homers in 134 2/3 innings entering the game and had not allowed more than two in a game this season. He entered 11-5 with a 2.01 ERA.

Jeff Mathis singled in Goldschmidt, who had singled, to complete a four-run first inning before Pollock and Lamb doubled with one out in the second inning to make it 5-0.

"They had a good game plan against me," Scherzer said. "They beat me. Sometimes in this game, you get punched in the face. You have to learn from it. There are things I did today you can tell they are keying on.

"There is nothing broken here. I just have to fix some stuff that I am doing, sequencing-wise. They are keying on those locations. I knew that coming in. I just couldn't get the ball exactly where I wanted it. When you do that to these type of hitters, they make you pay."

Harper broke up Arizona right-hander Zack Godley's no-hitter on a double to center field with one out in the fourth inning, and he scored on Murphy's two-out double to make it 5-1.

Matt Wieters singled and Difo walked before Scherzer sacrificed the runners up a base in the Nationals' two-run fifth inning. Wieters scored on a groundout and Difo scored on Ryan Raburn's single to make it 5-3.

Murphy singled and scored on Difo's two-out single off reliever Andrew Chafin to make it 5-4 in the sixth inning.

Scherzer gave up eight hits and five runs, tying a season high, in five innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

Godley struck out career-high 10 while giving up four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and walked three.

NOTES: Arizona OF J.D. Martinez (left hand) had an MRI on Friday, two days after he was hit by a pitch in his Diamondbacks' debut Wednesday. The MRI was negative, and Martinez is expected to return to action shortly. "You hold your breath there for a little while," manager Torey Lovullo said. ... The Diamondbacks were the first team to start the game with three straight homers since Baltimore against Texas on May 10, 2012. ... Arizona LHP Anthony Banda is expected to make his major league debut with a start against Washington on Saturday, manager Torey Lovullo indicated before Friday's game. Banda, 7-5 with a 5.08 ERA at Triple-A Reno, is considered the team's best prospect. ... Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker is expected to start Tuesday, Lovullo said. He began paternity leave Wednesday to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.