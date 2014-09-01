Preview: Nationals at Dodgers

Bryce Harper appears to have rediscovered his stroke, but the same can’t be said for Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig. Harper has four homers in his last seven contests for the Washington Nationals, who visit the Dodgers on Monday for the start of a three-game series between the two National League division leaders. Puig is hoping to bounce back after hitting .212 with two extra-base hits in August for the Dodgers, who lead San Francisco by 2 1/2 games in the NL West.

Washington, which holds a six-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East, blasted a total of 10 home runs while taking two of three against Seattle over the weekend. Harper recorded his first multi-homer game of the season in Sunday’s 5-3 loss while right fielder Jayson Werth had two homers and four RBIs during the series. The Dodgers aren’t looking for power from shortstop Dee Gordon, but they’d like to see him get on base more after striking out 21 times and drawing one walk in August.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, MASN (Washington), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-9, 3.86 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Roberto Hernandez (8-9, 3.81)

Gonzalez’s winless drought reached a career-long nine starts last Tuesday, but he was encouraged after holding Philadelphia to three runs over six innings. Coaches have been trying to have Gonzalez – who is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers – rely more on his curveball. “He’s got a great fastball,” pitching coach Steve McCatty told the Washington Post. “But that curveball is one of the best in the big leagues.”

Hernandez has pitched well since being acquired from Philadelphia in early August, going 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA in four starts. Denard Span is 11-for-38 with four extra-base hits against the 34-year-old, who is 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA in four career starts against Washington. Hernandez has been outstanding in two starts against the Nationals this season while allowing one unearned run in 15 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is expected to promote OF Joc Pederson, C Tim Federowicz, 2B Alex Guerrero and INF Erisbel Arruebarrena prior to Monday’s game.

2. Washington is 63-7 when scoring four or more runs.

3. Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias will start Wednesday’s series finale in place of RHP Dan Haren, who is having his start pushed back to Friday against Arizona.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Nationals 4