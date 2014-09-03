Preview: Nationals at Dodgers

Los Angeles outfielder Joc Pederson could find himself in the starting lineup again Wednesday when the Dodgers face the visiting Washington Nationals in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Dodgers’ top prospect recorded his first major-league hit in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory while starting in center field for Yasiel Puig, who is batting .210 with three extra-base hits since Aug. 1 and could receive a second straight day off Wednesday. The Dodgers stand two games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West while the Nationals hold a seven-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.

Washington first baseman Adam LaRoche sat out Tuesday’s contest due to lower back tightness, but he doesn’t believe it will be a long-term issue. La Roche, who is not expected to play in the series finale, could use the rest after collecting one hit in his last 23 at-bats. The Dodgers are hoping struggling regulars such as Puig and shortstop Dee Gordon can follow the lead of resurgent outfielder Matt Kemp, who is hitting .299 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs since the All-Star break.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (10-5, 2.93 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Carlos Frias (0-0, 5.65)

Zimmermann turned in his seventh consecutive quality start last Friday as he held Seattle to two runs over six frames. The two-time All-Star, who has recorded at least 10 wins in three straight seasons, went 4-0 with a 2.21 ERA in six August starts. Hanley Ramirez is 10-for-22 with a home run against Zimmermann, who is 2-1 with a 5.61 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers, including four scoreless innings in a rain-delayed game May 5.

Frias is set to make his first major league start in place of Dan Haren, who is being pushed back to Friday to face Arizona. The 24-year-old Frias, who has made eight relief appearances this season, received the nod over veteran Kevin Correia. “We feel like he’s been throwing the ball good,” manager Don Mattingly told MLB.com. “We can’t say he matches up because he hasn’t seen (the Nationals), but we felt like his stuff is power stuff.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles needs a win to avoid its first loss to Washington in a season series since 2005.

2. The Nationals have blasted a total of 15 home runs over their last five games.

3. Kemp is 14-for-40 during his 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Dodgers 3