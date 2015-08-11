Preview: Nationals at Dodgers

Zack Greinke has won his last six decisions and strives to continue his strong season when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Greinke hasn’t lost since June 13 and has allowed two or fewer runs in 18 of his 22 starts.

Greinke is holding hitters to a .190 batting average and possesses a 0.85 WHIP during his stellar campaign. He will be looking to help the Dodgers rebound from an 8-3 loss in Monday’s opener of the three-game set, the club’s fourth straight defeat as it clings to a 2 1/2-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. Washington remains 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East and is 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the league’s second wild-card spot. Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond — who is hitless in 13 career at-bats against Greinke — went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs’s in the opener of a 10-game road excursion.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SportsNet Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (3-3, 2.80 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (11-2, 1.71)

Ross pitched well in his last outing when he gave up one run and five hits in six innings while defeating Arizona. He has allowed three runs or fewer in all seven of his major-league starts and has struck out 47 and walked just four in 45 innings. Ross has a 0.91 WHIP and is limiting opposing hitters to a .222 average.

Greinke defeated Philadelphia in his last start but he allowed a season-worst six runs — only the second time he has given up more than three all season. He has given up 10 runs over his last three starts after putting together a streak of 45 2/3 scoreless innings. Greinke is 4-1 with a 1.73 ERA in six career outings against the Nationals, including a victory July 19 when he struck out a season-high 11 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers placed 2B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) on the disabled list and recalled INF Jose Peraza from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

2. Washington LF Jayson Werth is 3-for-9 with a homer and three RBIs in the past two games after opening August in a 2-for-23 funk.

3. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez (stiff neck) sat out the opener.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Nationals 2