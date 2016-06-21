Preview: Nationals at Dodgers

Justin Turner has located the power switch and ignited the Los Angeles Dodgers' offense in the process. After belting his fourth homer in as many outings, Turner carries an eight-game hitting streak into the second contest of the three-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old is 14-for-30 with five home runs, 11 RBIs and six runs scored during that stretch for the Dodgers, who have won four in a row and six of seven to move within 5 1/2 games of National League West-leading San Francisco. Joc Pederson also went deep in Monday's 4-1 victory and has five homers in the last nine contests for Los Angeles, which looks to hand NL East-leading Washington its fourth straight loss. Daniel Murphy has overcome a small stumble out to begin June, hitting safely in five straight and 10 of his last 12. The 31-year-old is batting a majors-best .356 and is 2-for-5 with three strikeouts in a small sample size versus Tuesday starter Scott Kazmir.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), Sportsnet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (6-4, 3.14 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (5-3, 4.64)

Roark improved to 3-0 in his last four outings despite yielding four runs on seven hits in six innings of an 8-5 victory over San Diego on Thursday. The 29-year-old has worked at least six frames in 11 of his 14 starts this season - including five of his last six. Roark has yet to record a decision in two relief appearances versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, but has subdued veteran Chase Utley (1-for-10) in his career.

Kazmir saw his pitch count elevate and lead to an early exit Thursday as he yielded three runs on five hits in four innings of a no-decision versus Milwaukee. The 32-year-old has struggled with his control in each of the last two appearances, including a five-walk performance against San Francisco on June 11. Kazmir pitched significantly better in his most recent outing versus Washington, picking up the win after scattering four hits without walking a batter in seven scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

2. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman has struck out at least once in 10 straight outings.

3. Dodgers rookie SS Corey Seager has recorded three consecutive multi-hit performances during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Nationals 2