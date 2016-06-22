Preview: Nationals at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on a roll and look to win for the eighth time in the past nine games when they close a three-game set against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Los Angeles has won five consecutive games, the latest coming Tuesday when catcher Yasmani Grandal slugged a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 victory.

The Nationals have scored just nine runs while matching a season-worst with four consecutive losses, the first two defeats coming against the lowly San Diego Padres. Washington right fielder Bryce Harper hit an opposite-field homer in Tuesday's contest, just his second blast in the month of June. Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list, went 1-for-3 and indicated that he's ready to turn around a season that has him batting just .238 with five homers and 20 RBIs. "I'm working hard with the bat. I've always worked hard," Puig told reporters. "I hope that this second half I will do a lot better. It's been hard watching from home or from the minor leagues and not being able to help my team."

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, MASN2 (Washington), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (6-4, 3.13 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urias (0-2, 4.50)

Ross has won three consecutive decisions since suffering through a four-start losing skid. He has pitched well on the road with a 4-2 mark and 2.80 ERA in eight outings. Ross lost his lone outing against the Dodgers on Aug. 11 when he was touched up for five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings as Puig went 2-for-3 with five RBIs — a two-run homer and three-run triple.

Urias will make at least one more start for the Dodgers after this outing before likely being moved to the bullpen to decrease the number of innings he pitches this season. The 19-year-old struck out a career-best eight while blanking the Milwaukee Brewers on five hits over five innings in his last turn. Urias, who a 1.88 ERA over his last three outings, has fanned 29 batters in 22 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy leads the National League with a .352 batting average but is hitting just .229 in June.

2. Grandal's decisive homer makes him 4-for-30 over his last nine games.

3. Washington SS Danny Espinosa clubbed his 13th homer Tuesday to match his total of last season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Nationals 3