Preview: Nationals at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination from the National League Division Series and can't figure out where to turn in search of a savior on the mound. The Dodgers don't plan to name a starting pitcher until the morning before the game when they host the Washington Nationals in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday.

A rainout in Washington over the weekend changed things around for Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts, who is still deciding whether to bring back ace Clayton Kershaw on short rest or to turn to rookie Julio Urias. "I think you look at Julio at home, but you look at Kershaw on short rest at home," Roberts told reporters after an 8-3 loss in Game 3 in which he needed six innings from his bullpen. "So as an organization, we've got to figure out what gives us the best chance tomorrow." The Nationals aren't rushing to name a Game 4 starter, either, and will go with either Joe Ross or Reynaldo Lopez instead of asking Max Scherzer to pitch on short rest. Washington lost behind Scherzer in Game 1 but broke out the offense in the last two contests, including a pair of four-run innings that decided things in Game 3.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (7-5, 3.43 ERA) or RH Reynaldo Lopez (5-3, 4.91) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 1.69) or LH Julio Urias (5-2, 3.39)

Ross had his innings carefully monitored down the stretch after returning from injury and worked a total of 9 2/3 frames over his last three starts while allowing three runs. The 23-year-old surrendered two runs in 6 1/3 innings at Los Angeles on June 22 and could work the first few innings before yielding to Lopez. The 22-year-old Dominican started in six of his 11 appearances and made his major league debut against the Dodgers on July 19, when he was hammered for six runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 frames.

Kershaw allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings of Game 1 but came away with the win to improve to 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA in his postseason career. The three-time Cy Young Award winner missed over two months with a back injury before returning in September and could instead go on regular rest in Game 5 if Los Angeles could win Game 4 behind Urias. The 20-year-old Mexican did not allow more than two earned runs in any of his final eight appearances during the regular season and is 3-0 with a 3.05 ERA in nine home games - seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals SS Danny Espinosa is 0-for 7 with six strikeouts in the series but has been hit by a pitch three times.

2. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner is 4-for-8 with four walks and three runs scored.

3. The Washington franchise has not won a playoff series since it was the Montreal Expos in 1981.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Dodgers 5