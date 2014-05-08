Nationals 3, Dodgers 2: Stephen Strasburg pitched 7 1/3 strong innings and Adam LaRoche had two RBIs as host Washington edged Los Angeles.

Wilson Ramos hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth inning for the Nationals, who took two of three in the series. Strasburg (3-2) struck out six and gave up two runs and seven hits while Denard Span and Jayson Werth each had two hits in a game that started 1 hour, 45 minutes late due to rain.

Adrian Gonzalez and Yasiel Puig each had run-scoring singles for the Dodgers. Carl Crawford had two hits and was 8-for-13 in the series.

The run-scoring hits by Gonzalez and Puig gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead in the first before Strasburg settled down. LaRoche singled in the bottom of the first with his tying hit to right and Span beat Puig’s throw on Ramos’ run-scoring fly to right in the fifth off Dan Haren (4-1), who allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Strasburg was removed with one out in the eighth and two men on base and Jerry Blevins retired Gonzalez on a foul pop to end a 10-pitch battle before Tyler Clippard retired Puig on a fly to center. Rafael Soriano struck out two while sailing through the ninth for his seventh save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Puig went 1-for-3 in his return after missing the first two games of the series following a collision with the wall in Miami on Sunday. … Ramos (hand) was activated from the disabled list prior to the game and RHP Blake Treinen was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. … Nationals manager Matt Williams’ car was rear-ended on the way to the ballpark but Williams wasn’t injured.