Two-run error completes Dodgers' sweep of Nats

LOS ANGELES -- With the Dodgers trailing 3-2 and a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth, Yasiel Puig singled and made it all the way around the bases thanks to an outfield error, giving Los Angeles a 4-3 walk-off win against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Thanks to the bizarre finish, the Dodgers completed a three-game series sweep.

After Joc Pederson struck out to open the ninth, pinch hitter Howie Kendrick singled off Shawn Kelley (1-1). Puig then hit a single to center field, and the ball rolled underneath Michael Taylor's glove, allowing both runners to score. Both runs were unearned.

Chris Hatcher (5-3) earned the win after retiring the only batter he faced to close the top of the ninth.

Wilson Ramos broke a 2-2 tie with a home run to left field off Pedro Baez in the eighth inning to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead.

Baez came into the game with two outs and none on in relief of Adam Liberatore. Ramos teed off on the third pitch of the at-bat -- a changeup -- and drove it 421 feet into the left field bleachers, just shy of the Los Angeles bullpen.

Washington starter Joe Ross went 6 1/3 innings before being relieved with runners at second and third. Oliver Perez replaced him and got out of the jam to keep the game tied 2-2. Ross gave up two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out five.

In his sixth big league outing, Dodgers starter Julio Urias threw a career-high 94 pitches over five innings, four pitches over the soft limit that the team mandated. Urias gave up two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out six.

Like Ross, Urias left with the game tied 2-2 and did not factor into the decision. The 19-year-old will make one more start before the Dodgers decide how to proceed with him throughout the rest of the season.

Chase Utley scored his 1,000th career run in the first inning, coming home from third on a wild pitch. Utley became just the third active player with 1,000 career runs and the first to reach the milestone in a Dodger uniform since Devon White on May 5, 1999.

The Dodgers tied the game at 2-2 when Corey Seager hit a solo home run in the third inning. It was the rookie's 16th homer of the season, leaving him two behind Colorado's Trevor Story for the rookie lead.

Danny Espinosa put the Nationals on the board in the second inning, doubling off the top of the out-of-town scoreboard to score Ryan Zimmerman. Ruled an RBI ground-rule double, it was reviewed to see if the ball was hit high enough to be considered a home run, but the call on the field was confirmed. Ross then doubled to drive home Espinosa, giving Washington a 2-0 lead. It was Ross' first career RBI.

NOTES: Los Angeles RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) made a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, giving up a run on three hits and striking out four in 3 2/3 innings. ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hasn't made a decision about a spot-starter for Friday's game in Pittsburgh. If they don't use one, RHP Kenta Maeda will pitch on regular rest. ... Los Angeles OF Trayce Thompson returned to the lineup and went 0-for-4. Thompson had started every game since May 30 until Yasiel Puig was reactivated from the 15-day disabled list. ... Los Angeles claimed RHP Layne Somsen from the New York Yankees and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room, RHP Chin-hui Tsao (right triceps strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. ... The Dodgers gave out Dusty Baker bobbleheads Wednesday to honor the former L.A. outfielder and current Nationals manager. ... RHP Stephen Strasburg (lower back tightness) threw from flat ground Wednesday, and the Nationals hope he will make his next start Sunday.