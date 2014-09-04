Cabrera’s blast in 14th lifts Nats past Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- It took five hours and 34 minutes for the Washington Nationals to capture a series at Dodger Stadium for the first time in nine years.

Second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-run home run highlighted a three-run spark in the 14th inning, and the Nationals claimed an 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Shortstop Ian Desmond scored on first baseman Adam LaRoche’s groundout in the 14th, helping the Nationals (79-58) capture two of three from the Dodgers (78-62) in a series featuring clubs with the National League’s best records.

Washington also won the season series from Los Angeles for the first time since 2005, winning four of its six meetings.

“We’d answer, they’d answer, we’d answer, they’d answer, but obviously it’s good to come out on top in this series,” said left fielder Bryce Harper, who went 3-for-6 with a run scored. “To do what (LaRoche) did was pretty impressive. He definitely ‘cowboyed-up’ right there and came through huge for us.”

LaRoche, sidelined since Monday because of tightness in his lower back, went 2-for-3 with a season-high five RBIs. He entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, when he drilled a 2-and-1 pitch off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen into the seats in left to tie the score 2-2 after Harper led off the inning with a single.

“We just kept fighting and we had to use Adam even though we didn’t want to, and he was huge for us hitting that two-run homer,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

LaRoche was unavailable to the media after the game because he was receiving treatment for his injuries. He got hit by a pitch on the elbow in the 11th inning.

”Getting hit in the elbow there makes it really difficult for him to swing the bat,“ Williams said. ”When we loaded the bases in the 12th he didn’t know if he could swing, so we were thinking about putting down a bunt, and then he just stayed on the ball and hit a two-run single.

“We’re fortunate to win that one. We gave it away a couple of times.”

Reliever Blake Treinen (2-3) pitched two scoreless innings for the Nationals.

Dodgers reliever Kevin Correia (2-3) allowed three runs (none earned) in two innings.

Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford hit a two-run home run to left-center off Tyler Clippard with two outs in the 12th to tie the score, 5-5.

It stayed that way until LaRoche drove in Desmond in the 14th.

“We came back and scratched one out in the ninth and battled the whole game,” said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who also homered in the game, the longest of the season for the Dodgers. “We came from behind a couple of times and got back in the game.”

LaRoche’s two-run single in the 12th inning gave the Nationals a 5-3 lead in the top of the inning before Crawford’s drive tied the score.

The Nationals also appeared to have the game in hand with two out in the ninth, but right fielder Jayson Werth dropped Turner’s fly ball, allowing pinch hitter Andre Ethier to come home and knot the score, 3-3.

Center fielder Denard Span’s RBI single off Jansen had given the Nationals a 3-2 advantage in the ninth. It was the fifth blown save by Jansen this season. It also prevented him from joining Eric Gagne, Todd Worrell and Jeff Shaw as the only Dodgers to post 40 saves in a season.

Werth’s miscue cost Rafael Soriano his 32nd save.

Turner’s two-run home run in the seventh broke a scoreless tie before the Nationals rallied for three runs in the ninth.

After Span robbed shortstop Hanley Ramirez of extra bases by chasing down a line drive to left-center, Crawford blooped a one-out double down the right-field line. Turner, who went 2-for-3, followed with a two-run blast to center.

Before delivering his homer, Turner claimed he was hit on the elbow by a Washington starter right-hander Jordan Zimmerman pitch. However, a review requested by Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, ruled Turner was not hit.

Dodgers starter Carlos Frias, in his first major league start, limited the Nationals to just three hits with four strikeouts and a walk on 77 pitches (52 strikes). The wiry right-hander, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, retired the final 10 batters he faced.

Zimmermann blanked Los Angeles until Turner homered in the seventh. Zimmermann struck out eight and gave up two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

NOTES: The two teams combined to use 51 players. The Nationals used 10 pitchers, while the Dodgers used eight. ... Both clubs are off Thursday before resuming play Friday. The Nationals open a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, while the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game set.