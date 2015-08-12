Puig powers Dodgers past Nationals

LOS ANGELES -- The rollercoaster known as Yasiel Puig took Los Angeles Dodger fans on a joyride Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles right fielder homered, tripled and tied a career-best with five RBIs, and the Dodgers snapped a season-high four-game skid with a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals before 49,384 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

Puig went 2-for-4 and drove in five runs for the first time since June 4, 2013, against the San Diego Padres in his second big league game. Puig said tinkering with his mechanics recently helped him shake an inconsistent campaign this season. Puig is batting just .191 in his last 15 games.

“Whether it’s hitting the cages or out in (batting practice) or working on my stance, what I’ve (also) been working on is being able to pick better pitches (to hit),” said Puig, who leads the Dodgers with five home runs since the All-Star break. “Changing that, hopefully I’ll be able to connect better based on my stance.”

Dodgers starter Zack Greinke worked six shutout innings, striking out six while allowing six hits and walking one. Greinke (12-2), unbeaten in his last 10 starts, dropped his major league-leading ERA to 1.65.

“Just located (my) fastball (and) slider, for the most part, really well, so I didn’t get off of that,” said Greinke, who blanked the Nationals for the second straight game, pitching eight scoreless frames July 19 at Washington.

Washington manager Matt Williams said Greinke wasn’t as sharp as he was last month, but he still was effective.

“He’s a good pitcher and he makes quality pitches when he needs to. He did that again tonight,” Williams said.

Relievers Yimi Garcia worked a pair of scoreless innings and Luis Avilan pitched a perfect ninth for the National League West-leading Dodgers (63-50), who remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants. The Giants were 3-1 winners over the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Washington (58-54) is 2 1/2 games back of the first-place New York Mets, who defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-0 earlier Tuesday, in the National League East.

Nationals rookie Joe Ross (3-4) gave up five runs on six hits with a four walks and a strikeout in 4 2/3 innings. The runs and walks were career-highs in eight starts for Ross, who faced Los Angeles for the first time.

“He went out there and gave us a chance,” Williams said. “I like the way he’s going about his (performances).”

After a leadoff triple by left fielder Andre Ethier opened the fourth, Puig followed one batter later with a two-run homer to left off Ross for a 2-0 Los Angeles lead. It was Puig’s ninth home run this season. For Ross, it was the first hit for extra bases he has allowed to a right-handed batter all season.

“With a guy on third, he tried to throw a slider, but hung it a little bit for a homer,” Williams said. “He pitched well again. He had a chance to get out of it with two (runs). Just didn’t work out for him.”

In the fifth, Puig cleared the bases with a three-run triple that right fielder Clint Robinson, subbing for the injured Bryce Harper (sore left knee), was unable to reach. That made it 5-0 for the Dodgers and spelled the end for Ross.

Robinson appeared to get a bad jump on Puig’s three-bagger, then let it get past him as Puig raced into third standing.

“He’s not our normal right fielder for sure, but he gave it every effort, and almost got it,” said Williams, after being asked whether Robinson should have made the catch.

NOTES: Nationals OF Bryce Harper did not play after hurting himself diving for a third-inning triple by Dodgers INF Jose Peraza in Monday’s 8-3 win by Washington. Harper played the rest of the game, but his knee swelled considerably overnight, manager Matt Williams said. Harper is listed as day-to-day. ... Dodgers RHP Joel Peralta was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a neck sprain. Peralta said he began feeling discomfort during last week’s series in Philadelphia. RHP Yimi Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Peralta. ... Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann (8-7, 3.44 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-6, 2.51 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday.