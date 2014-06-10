Preview: Nationals at Giants

The San Francisco Giants have been so dominant while posting the majors’ best record that Monday’s 9-2 loss to the visiting Washington Nationals likely came as a shock. The Giants look to bounce back Tuesday behind ace Madison Bumgarner, who brings a career-high six-game winning streak into the contest. Center fielder Angel Pagan has been held out of the starting lineup for the last two games with a bruised right shin, but he grounded out as a pinch hitter Monday and expects to start Tuesday.

Washington sits tied with Atlanta for first place in the National League East after Monday’s victory, which featured a career-high five RBIs by shortstop Ian Desmond. The Nationals have won eight of their last 10 while outscoring opponents 62-18 over that stretch. Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is hitting .272 with nine homers, is expected back in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing the last three games with a swollen right hand.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (4-1, 3.19 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (8-3, 2.68)

Fister won his fourth straight start last Thursday, holding Philadelphia to two runs on four hits with no walks over seven innings. Fister, who is making his first career appearance against San Francisco, has issued a total of two walks in his first six starts. “He’s awesome,” Nationals right fielder Jayson Werth told MLB.com. “You’ve got to love playing behind a guy like that. He works fast. He throws strikes. Not a whole lot there that you don’t like.”

Bumgarner was the NL pitcher of the month for May, and he began June with another strong effort by holding Cincinnati to one run over eight innings last Thursday. The 24-year-old, who owns a 1.91 ERA over his last seven starts, has struck out at least five batters in each of his last 12 outings. Ryan Zimmerman is 3-for-14 with one home run against Bumgarner, who is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA with one complete game in six career starts against Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington’s starting pitchers have a 1.23 ERA, 51 strikeouts and one walk over the last seven games.

2. The Giants have won nine of their last 11 home games and 20 of their past 30.

3. Nationals CF Denard Span has scored 14 runs over the last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Nationals 2