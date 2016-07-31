FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Preview: Nationals at Giants
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 31, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Preview: Nationals at Giants

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Washington Nationals own the second-best record in baseball but are not content to stand pat in front of the trade deadline. The Nationals will welcome All-Star closer Mark Melancon to the team when they go for a series win over the National League West-leading and host San Francisco Giants on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.

Washington brought in a new closer for the second consecutive summer after Jonathan Papelbon, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies last season, started to sag of late. Melancon, who owns 30 saves and a 1.55 ERA, was available without the Nationals having to give up top prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez or Trea Turner, and joins a team with a healthy lead in the NL East that is preparing for a possible playoff showdown against the Giants. San Francisco managed to pull out a 5-3 win over Washington on Saturday after totaling four runs in the previous three games – all losses. The Giants are just 3-11 since the All-Star break and are trying to hold off the hard-charging Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Washington), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-8, 4.44 ERA) vs. Giants RH Matt Cain (2-6, 5.95)

Gonzalez posted a pair of quality starts in as many outings since the All-Star break, running his string of starts allowing three or fewer runs to four straight. The Florida native earned a win over the Dodgers on July 20 but was held out of the decision at Cleveland on Tuesday despite surrendering two earned runs in 6 1/3 frames. Gonzalez is 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in nine career starts against San Francisco.

Cain is still trying to find his form since coming off the disabled list and has surrendered five home runs in 7 2/3 total innings over his last two starts. The 31-year-old earned a win over Cincinnati on Tuesday despite allowing four runs on six hits – two homers – and a walk in 5 1/3 frames. Cain was ripped for five runs in 4 2/3 innings at home against Washington on Aug. 14, 2015, yielding home runs to Bryce Harper and Danny Espinosa in a no decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants designated INF Ramiro Pena for assignment on Saturday to make room for Hunter Pence (hamstring), who went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return from the DL.

2. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy (leg) was out of the lineup on Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford (hand) and CF Denard Span (quad) were out of the starting lineup on Saturday and are day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Giants 4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.