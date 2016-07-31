Preview: Nationals at Giants

The Washington Nationals own the second-best record in baseball but are not content to stand pat in front of the trade deadline. The Nationals will welcome All-Star closer Mark Melancon to the team when they go for a series win over the National League West-leading and host San Francisco Giants on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.

Washington brought in a new closer for the second consecutive summer after Jonathan Papelbon, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies last season, started to sag of late. Melancon, who owns 30 saves and a 1.55 ERA, was available without the Nationals having to give up top prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez or Trea Turner, and joins a team with a healthy lead in the NL East that is preparing for a possible playoff showdown against the Giants. San Francisco managed to pull out a 5-3 win over Washington on Saturday after totaling four runs in the previous three games – all losses. The Giants are just 3-11 since the All-Star break and are trying to hold off the hard-charging Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Washington), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-8, 4.44 ERA) vs. Giants RH Matt Cain (2-6, 5.95)

Gonzalez posted a pair of quality starts in as many outings since the All-Star break, running his string of starts allowing three or fewer runs to four straight. The Florida native earned a win over the Dodgers on July 20 but was held out of the decision at Cleveland on Tuesday despite surrendering two earned runs in 6 1/3 frames. Gonzalez is 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in nine career starts against San Francisco.

Cain is still trying to find his form since coming off the disabled list and has surrendered five home runs in 7 2/3 total innings over his last two starts. The 31-year-old earned a win over Cincinnati on Tuesday despite allowing four runs on six hits – two homers – and a walk in 5 1/3 frames. Cain was ripped for five runs in 4 2/3 innings at home against Washington on Aug. 14, 2015, yielding home runs to Bryce Harper and Danny Espinosa in a no decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants designated INF Ramiro Pena for assignment on Saturday to make room for Hunter Pence (hamstring), who went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return from the DL.

2. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy (leg) was out of the lineup on Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford (hand) and CF Denard Span (quad) were out of the starting lineup on Saturday and are day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Giants 4