Roark pitches, hits Nationals past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Right-hander Tanner Roark combined with four relievers on a five-hitter Thursday night, leading the Washington Nationals to a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a four-game series between National League division leaders.

The Giants announced a trade during the game. They acquired American League All-Star infielder Eduardo Nunez from the Minnesota Twins for minor league pitcher Adalberto Mejia.

Nunez is expected to join the team in time for the second game of the series Friday night.

Roark contributed an RBI single to a three-run second inning against Giants starter Johnny Cueto as the Nationals (60-42) extended their lead in the NL East to five games over the Miami Marlins.

The Giants (59-43) lost for the 10th time in 12 games since the All-Star break and saw their lead in the NL West over the idle Los Angeles Dodgers shrink to two games, the smallest it has been since May 17.

Roark, who had a three-game winning streak snapped in his previous start, bounced back to improve to 4-0 in his career against the Giants.

He allowed a second-inning run on a bases-loaded, infield out by Conor Gillaspie, escaped further damage by getting Cueto to fly out, then held the Giants scoreless until turning the ball over to left-hander Sammy Solis in the eighth.

Roark (10-6) allowed just four hits and the single run in seven innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The three-run second inning, which featured five hits off Cueto, gave Roark a 3-0 cushion before the San Francisco run in the bottom of the inning.

Cueto (13-3) was attempting to tie Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg (14-1) for the NL lead in wins.

Bryce Harper's RBI double scored Trea Turner, who had singled, to pad the Washington lead to 4-1 in the sixth.

Solis pitched a hitless eighth, walking one, before closer Jonathan Papelbon made things interesting in the last of the ninth by allowing a one-out single to Brandon Belt and a walk to Mac Williamson.

Left-hander Oliver Perez came on to walk pinch hitter Trevor Brown to load the bases. Nationals shortstop Danny Espinosa couldn't handle third baseman Anthony Rendon's throw on pinch hitter Gregor Blanco's groundball, allowing Belt to score to make it 4-2.

With the bases still loaded and the tying run on second, Perez struck out Denard Span for the second out.

Right-hander Shawn Kelley then struck out Angel Pagan, recording his fifth save.

Turner, Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman had two hits apiece for the Nationals, who out-hit the Giants 11-5 but stranded 13 baserunners.

Gillaspie had two of the Giants' five hits.

Cueto was pulled after five innings, equaling his season-low, having already thrown 101 pitches. Forty of the 101 came in the Nationals' three-run second.

The All-Star Game starter got two quick outs after Wilson Ramos' inning-opening single, but the roof caved in one piece at a time.

Zimmermann, Espinosa, Roark and Turner singled consecutively, the latter three all going to center field and each driving in a run.

Cueto allowed eight hits and three runs in his five innings. He walked two and struck out three.

NOTES: Nationals manager Dusty Baker said the decision to start CF Trea Turner over CF Ben Revere was not permanent, but rather based on Giants RHP Johnny Cueto's recent splits against right- and left-handed hitters. ... Giants 2B Joe Panik (concussion) was reinstated from the disabled list before the game and immediately re-inserted into the lineup, batting third. Panik had missed 23 straight games. ... The Giants designated INF Grant Green for assignment to make room on the roster for Panik. ... The Giants also placed LHP Josh Osich (strained left forearm) on the 15-day DL and promoted LHP Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Sacramento.