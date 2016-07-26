Preview: Nationals at Indians

The Washington Nationals haven’t looked much like a first-place team of late en route to losing five of their last seven. The Nationals hope a change of scenery is just what the doctor ordered Tuesday as they open a nine-game road trip with an abbreviated two-game interleague series against the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians.

Daniel Murphy and Wilson Ramos have been the picture of consistency, with the former recording five homers, 17 RBIs and nine runs scored during his 11-game hitting streak while the latter notched his ninth three-hit performance in Sunday’s 10-6 loss to San Diego. Washington could also receive a jolt with the expected return from the disabled list by Ryan Zimmerman (ribs), who is likely to be activated prior to Tuesday’s game. While the NL East-leading Nationals are starting to feel the heat of rivals Miami and the New York Mets in their rear-view mirror, the Indians saw their advantage in the AL Central take a hit after getting swept in Baltimore to wrap up a 4-5 road trip coming out of the All-Star break. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor collected five hits in the three-game series versus the Orioles to account for half his hit total since the break.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-8, 4.53 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (11-3, 2.75)

Gonzalez carries an impressive 5-0 career mark versus Cleveland into Tuesday’s contest and has a bit of momentum on his side. The 30-year-old sandwiched back-to-back wins around a 10-day break, handcuffing the Mets through 5 2/3 innings on July 10 before allowing one run on three hits in six frames of an 8-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Gonzalez kept the ball in the park in his last meeting after surrendering five homers in his previous four starts.

Salazar showed no ill effects of a mild elbow issue that prevented from pitching in the All-Star Game, allowing three runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-3 victory over Kansas City on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Dominican improved to 7-0 in his last nine starts with his last loss coming in a rough 4 1/3-inning performance at Boston. Salazar will be making his 79th career start and first versus Washington on Tuesday, with only Murphy (1-for-1), Ben Revere (2-for-3), Chris Heisey (0-for-2) and Stephen Drew (1-for-5, three strikeouts) having limited plate appearances against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington is 9-3 in interleague play, accounting for the best win percentage of all National League teams.

2. Cleveland OF Tyler Naquin three homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored in his last seven games.

3. Nationals OF Bryce Harper is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Indians 1