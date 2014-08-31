Preview: Nationals at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are slipping during their six-game homestand and look to salvage the finale of a three-game set with Washington when they host the Nationals on Sunday. Seattle is 1-4 entering the last contest of the homestand and has been outscored 23-8 while losing its last three games. Washington has hit seven homers while winning the first two games of the series and extended its National League East lead to seven games over the Atlanta Braves.

Jayson Werth hit a two-run homer in Saturday’s 3-1 victory for his second long ball of the series. The Nationals have won 15 of their past 20 games to move 20 over .500 and the opposing team scored one run or less in six of Washington’s victories. Seattle center fielder Austin Jackson had two hits Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (12-8, 2.81 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (12-6, 2.83)

Roark lost to Philadelphia in his last start when he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. He is 1-1 over his past four outings despite allowing just six runs during the stretch. Roark is 6-3 with a 3.27 ERA in 13 road starts this season.

Iwakuma is coming off a rare poor outing as he gave up five runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings against Boston. He ended up with a no-decision following a stretch in which he allowed two runs in 29 1/3 innings over a four-start span. Iwakuma has walked 13 in 149 1/3 innings and hasn’t issued a single one in 12 of his 22 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RHP Rafael Soriano recorded his 30th save Saturday, marking the fourth time in five seasons he has reached that milestone.

2. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison has struck out three times in three straight games and is hitless in 15 at-bats over his last four contests.

3. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon is 5-for-8 with a homer and two doubles in the series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mariners 1