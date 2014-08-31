Strasburg pitches Nationals to victory over Mariners

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners broke their fans’ hearts with a season-ending sweep of the Oakland A’s in 2008, effectively ending the team’s chances of earning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming major league draft. An otherwise miserable season ended with a rare sweep, knocking Seattle out of the running to select San Diego State pitching phenom Stephen Strasburg.

On Saturday night, the Mariners finally got an up-close look at Strasburg, who broke the fans’ hearts again at Safeco Field.

Strasburg and the Washington Nationals continued their resurgence with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old starter didn’t allow a run until the bottom of the eighth inning after right fielder Jayson Werth gave him an early 2-0 lead with his second home run in as many nights. Seattle finally got on the board with a Dustin Ackley solo homer two outs into the eighth inning to cut Washington’s lead to 3-1.

Strasburg (11-10) allowed just one run off six hits and struck out eight over 7 2/3 innings, while breaking the Nationals record for strikeouts in the season in the process, as Washington (76-58) continued to put a recent three-game sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the rearview mirror.

“I think that’s the best we’ve seen (Strasburg) all year,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said, “and it’s been the most important.”

Strasburg said he could feel that he had pretty good stuff during a pregame bullpen session, and it carried over into the game.

“I lit a fire early and got in a rhythm,” he said of his first-ever start against the Mariners.

With a sixth-inning strikeout of Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano, Strasburg set a Washington Nationals record for strikeouts in a season, with 208. Gio Gonzalez held the previous record, having struck out 207 in 2012.

The only run scored on Strasburg came on Ackley’s two-out homer in the eighth. Ackley, a converted left fielder who began his career at second base, was chosen second overall in the 2009 major league draft -- one spot behind Strasburg.

The Mariners stranded seven runners on base and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

“Generally, against pitchers that good, you don’t get multiple chances,” said acting manager Trent Jewett, who was filling in for a second consecutive day while Lloyd McClendon attended a daughter’s wedding in Indiana. “We had them, and we didn’t capitalize.”

Nationals closer Rafael Soriano came on in the ninth inning and earned his 30th save despite giving up a pair of singles. He got right fielder James Jones to ground out to second base with runners on first and third to end the game.

With the loss, the Mariners (72-62) fell 1 1/2 games behind Detroit in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Seattle has lost four of five games since finishing off a recent road trip on a three-game winning streak.

Seattle starter Roenis Elias (9-12) allowed three runs, two earned, off six hits in six innings.

“That was as good as he’s been in awhile,” Jewett said. “In the later stages of his outing, everything was working for him.”

The Nationals continued their home-run barrage with Werth’s two-run shot in the top of the first inning.

Werth’s second home run in as many days was the Nationals’ seventh homer in the first 10 innings played in Seattle.

Washington opened the game with a routine fly ball to left-center field. Ackley and center fielder Austin Jackson both went after the ball, which Jackson inadvertently knocked out of Ackley’s mitt to allow Washington center fielder Denard Span to reach second base on an error. Two batters later, Werth hit a 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who went 4-for-4 the previous night, added an RBI double in the fifth to put the Nationals ahead 3-0.

The Nationals came to Seattle on the heels of being swept in a three-game series in Philadelphia, yet all seems to be back on track after a pair of wins over the Mariners.

“We’ve got a long road ahead of us,” Werth said, “but I like where we’re at. And I like the way we’re playing.”

NOTES: Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez, who was roughed up for four home runs after six days of rest leading into Friday’s start, will be back on a typical routine for his next start. Hernandez is scheduled to be on the mound Wednesday at Oakland after four days of rest. ... RHP Tanner Roark, Washington’s scheduled Sunday starter at Seattle, has gone 1-1 with a 1.04 ERA against the four other American League West teams this season. He has not allowed more than one run in any of those outings. ... Seattle LHP Roenis Elias was starting on four days’ rest for just the second time since mid-July. Elias had his start moved up two days so that veteran RHP Chris Young could get a couple extra days of rest. ... Washington C Jose Lobaton was in the lineup to accommodate starter Stephen Strasburg. It marked the fifth consecutive Strasburg start with Lobaton behind the plate. C Wilson Ramos, who homered twice in Friday’s win over the Mariners, served as DH Saturday.