Preview: Nationals at Marlins
April 15, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Nationals at Marlins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Washington Nationals are in need of a victory, but they won’t be getting any sympathy cards from the Miami Marlins. The Nationals carry a three-game losing streak and the Marlins bring a seven-game skid into Monday’s opener of a three-game set in Miami. Both pitchers in this game also are seeking redemption after disappointing outings when they opposed each other last Wednesday.

The Nationals absorbed a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, capped by Sunday’s 10-1 trouncing in which they allowed six runs in the first two innings. The Marlins lost their three games in Philadelphia by a total of five runs, including defeats on Saturday and Sunday on late home runs. Washington won 14 of the 19 matchups between the teams a season ago and swept Miami at home last week.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 8.10 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (0-0, 3.24)

Zimmerman is coming off the shortest outing of his career - a 1 2/3-inning performance in which Miami torched him for five runs and seven hits. Zimmerman has struggled against left-handed hitters this season, giving up five hits in eight at-bats, in addition to three walks and a hit batsman. For his career, he is 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA over 12 starts against Miami.

Hand worked only 3 1/3 innings in Wednesday’s 10-7 loss to the Nationals, giving up three runs, four hits and a pair of walks. The 24-year-old began the season in the bullpen with a pair of scoreless appearances totaling five innings and enters this matchup holding opponents to a .167 average on the season. The current Nationals, however, are hitting a collective .375 against Hand, who has given up 16 runs in 17 2/3 career frames versus Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton has just four hits in 19 at-bats against Zimmermann, although three of those are home runs.

2. Washington 3B Ryan Zimmerman, who injured his thumb over the weekend and will miss at least a month, is 6-for-8 with four doubles against Hand.

3. The Nationals likely will be without CF Denard Span, who is on the seven-day disabled list with concussion symptoms.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Marlins 2

