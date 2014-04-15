Preview: Nationals at Marlins

The Washington Nationals are undefeated when anyone other than the Atlanta Braves are in the opposing dugout, and they’ll try to keep it that way when they continue a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The Nationals claimed the series opener 9-2 to improve to 4-0 against the Marlins this season. Miami has dropped eight straight following a 5-1 start.

Washington’s bats broke out Monday, as the club tied a franchise record with 11 extra-base hits - including a pair of home runs. Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the opener, extending his hitting streak to seven games and lifting his average to .348. Miami’s Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 on Monday and has hit safely in nine straight games - one short of his career high - but he is 1-for-9 with five strikeouts against scheduled starter Stephen Strasburg.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 4.24 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (1-1, 3.00)

After a couple of uneven outings to start the season, Strasburg settled in against the Marlins last time out. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out 12 over 6 2/3 innings to earn his first win, with his only mistake being a home run by Marcell Ozuna. The 25-year-old is 7-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 15 starts against Miami.

Koehler has been steady in his first two starts, allowing two runs over six innings in each. He was sharp against the Nationals on Thursday, striking out six and yielding only five hits, but gave up a two-run homer to Jayson Werth. The loss dropped the 27-year-old to 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in three starts against Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals pitchers have compiled an MLB-best 138 strikeouts through 13 games, including 10 on Monday.

2. Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton (8-for-24, two homers) is one of few Miami players who have had success against Strasburg, while 1B Garrett Jones is 1-for-15 with nine strikeouts versus the hard-throwing star.

3. Werth is 3-for-8 with two homers against Koehler.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Marlins 2