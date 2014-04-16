Preview: Nationals at Marlins

Coming off the worst start of his brief but sensational career, Jose Fernandez will look to the comforts of home in his quest to bounce back. The 21-year-old puts his perfect record at Marlins Park on the line Wednesday as Miami resumes its three-game series with the Washington Nationals. Fernandez was roughed up in his previous outing, surrendering a career-high six runs on eight hits over four innings en route to a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wednesday’s rubber match wraps up a set that has seen both teams earn one-sided victories. The Nationals opened the series with a 9-2 triumph, but Giancarlo Stanton’s five-RBI performance allowed Miami to cruise to an 11-2 win on Tuesday and halt an eight-game skid in the process. Fernandez will be opposed in the series finale by fellow right-hander Tanner Roark, who allowed five runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision last time out.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (1-0, 5.91 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2-1, 3.78)

Roark was sensational in his season debut - limiting the New York Mets to two runs over six innings - but couldn’t carry that momentum over to his second turn. The 27-year-old surrendered a three-run homer to Ramiro Pena as part of a five-run Atlanta second inning but was spared his second career loss as the Nationals fought back to tie before eventually falling in extra innings. Roark has yet to allow a run in nine career frames against the Marlins.

Roark may need to remain perfect versus Miami to have any chance of beating Fernandez. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year has been completely unstoppable in his home stadium, posting an 11-0 record with a 1.14 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP and a .165 opposition batting average. That includes a pair of wins in his first two starts of 2014, outings in which he held Colorado and San Diego to one run while striking out 17 over 12 2/3 combined innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Fernandez hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his 17 home starts.

2. Stanton leads the majors with 21 RBIs through his first 15 games.

3. Miami hasn’t won a series against Washington since taking two of three from July 12-14 last season.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Nationals 1