Preview: Nationals at Marlins

Bryce Harper is showing signs he could be a major factor in the playoffs for the Washington Nationals, as he’s batting .343 over his last 19 games. Harper looks to build off his fifth three-hit effort during that span when the Nationals visit the Miami Marlins on Friday to continue their four-game series. The 21-year-old outfielder, who missed more than two months with a thumb injury earlier this year, went 3-for-4 as Washington defeated Miami 6-2 on Thursday for its ninth win in 12 games. .
Washington manager Matt Williams gave most of his regulars a day off after clinching the National League East on Tuesday, and they came back to put up 11 hits. Jayson Werth has been a thorn in Miami’s side all season with 13 RBIs in 12 games, including a run-scoring double Thursday. The Marlins have lost six of their last nine, but 22-year-old outfielder Christian Yelich continues to shine with a 16-game hitting streak at home.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (14-6, 2.55 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (9-9, 3.71)
After losing three straight starts, Fister gained victories in his last two outings while giving up a total of three runs (two earned) and seven hits over 13 innings. The 30-year-old has limited opponents to three or fewer runs in 18 of his 23 starts but just twice in his last five. Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 5-for-11 with a homer against Fister, who has yielded one run in nine career frames against Miami – none in 2014.
Koehler is unbeaten in his last seven starts (2-0) and has permitted three runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 outings, but he only has recorded three wins in that span. The Bronx, N.Y. native boasts a 2.68 ERA at home with six victories as opposed to a 4.63 mark on the road. Werth is 3-for-9 with a pair of homers against Koehler, who is 1-1 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts versus the Nationals this year.
1. Washington 1B Adam LaRoche (sore back) sat out the last two games but could return to the lineup Friday.
2. Miami INF Jeff Baker is 4-for-7 with an RBI and two runs scored in his last two starts.
3. The Nationals are 7-5 against Marlins this season. The teams play seven of their final 10 games of the season against each other.
PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Marlins 2