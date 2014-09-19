Preview: Nationals at Marlins

Bryce Harper is showing signs he could be a major factor in the playoffs for the Washington Nationals, as he’s batting .343 over his last 19 games. Harper looks to build off his fifth three-hit effort during that span when the Nationals visit the Miami Marlins on Friday to continue their four-game series. The 21-year-old outfielder, who missed more than two months with a thumb injury earlier this year, went 3-for-4 as Washington defeated Miami 6-2 on Thursday for its ninth win in 12 games. .

Washington manager Matt Williams gave most of his regulars a day off after clinching the National League East on Tuesday, and they came back to put up 11 hits. Jayson Werth has been a thorn in Miami’s side all season with 13 RBIs in 12 games, including a run-scoring double Thursday. The Marlins have lost six of their last nine, but 22-year-old outfielder Christian Yelich continues to shine with a 16-game hitting streak at home.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (14-6, 2.55 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (9-9, 3.71)

After losing three straight starts, Fister gained victories in his last two outings while giving up a total of three runs (two earned) and seven hits over 13 innings. The 30-year-old has limited opponents to three or fewer runs in 18 of his 23 starts but just twice in his last five. Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 5-for-11 with a homer against Fister, who has yielded one run in nine career frames against Miami – none in 2014.

Koehler is unbeaten in his last seven starts (2-0) and has permitted three runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 outings, but he only has recorded three wins in that span. The Bronx, N.Y. native boasts a 2.68 ERA at home with six victories as opposed to a 4.63 mark on the road. Werth is 3-for-9 with a pair of homers against Koehler, who is 1-1 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts versus the Nationals this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 1B Adam LaRoche (sore back) sat out the last two games but could return to the lineup Friday.

2. Miami INF Jeff Baker is 4-for-7 with an RBI and two runs scored in his last two starts.

3. The Nationals are 7-5 against Marlins this season. The teams play seven of their final 10 games of the season against each other.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Marlins 2