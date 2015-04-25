Preview: Nationals at Marlins

The Miami Marlins dug themselves an early-season hole through 14 games with a number of poor efforts from their pitching staff, but have managed to keep the opposition in check during their three-game winning streak. The Marlins attempt to crawl out of a tie for last place in the National League East on Saturday when they continue their three-game home set against the Washington Nationals.

Miami surrendered at least seven runs six times and posted a 5.36 ERA en route to a 3-11 start, but has yielded four total runs while taking two of three from Philadelphia and defeating Washington 3-2 on Friday. Mat Latos and three relievers combined for a six-hitter in the series opener while Martin Prado delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning. Washington, which has won eight of the last 10 meetings even after Friday’s setback, matched a season high with its third straight loss and risks falling into a tie for last place in the division after being considered one of several World Series favorites in the spring. Bryce Harper knocked in both runs in the opener for the Nationals, who are 2-5 on the road after going 45-36 away from home in 2014.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (1-2, 6.75)

Strasburg enjoyed his finest outing in three tries during Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Philadelphia, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while fanning seven over 7 1/3 innings. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 draft faced Miami five times in 2014, but only managed to go 3-2 despite a 2.35 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. Giancarlo Stanton (10-for-28, three homers) and Marcell Ozuna (6-for-13) have mostly enjoyed their head-to-head encounters with Strasburg, who has baffled Adeiny Hechavarria (3-for-21) and Prado (5-for-22).

After retiring the first nine hitters he faced, Koehler was pounded for all seven of his runs in the fourth inning while recording only one more out in Sunday’s 7-6 setback at the New York Mets. The Stony Brook alum fared better against Washington last year (1-2 with a 2.50 ERA in three turns) and is 2-3 with a 4.03 ERA in five all-time starts versus the Nationals. Ryan Zimmerman (4-for-8 with a homer) has fared well in limited at-bats against Koehler while Harper (2-for-13) has not.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins placed OF Christian Yelich (back) on the disabled list and C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on paternity leave Friday, replacing them with 1B Justin Bour and C Jhonatan Solano from Triple-A New Orleans.

2. Miami LF Ichiro Suzuki scored his 1,967th professional run in the opener, tying Sadaharu Oh’s record for most by a Japanese player.

3. Prado is batting .300 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 career games versus the Nationals, nearly identical marks to those he has in 84 career games against the Marlins (.313, eight and 41).

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Marlins 3