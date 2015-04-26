Preview: Nationals at Marlins

The Washington Nationals’ road woes are becoming a trend, as is their penchant for nearly getting swept away from home. The Nationals, who have won both of their road series finales, turn to Gio Gonzalez to stop their four-game losing streak on Sunday when they wrap up a three-game set in Miami against the Marlins.

Washington fell to 2-6 away from the nation’s capital following Saturday’s 8-0 loss to the Marlins and have been outscored 35-16 while losing the first two games in each of its series in Philadelphia, Boston and Miami. The Nationals were able to avoid sweeps by the Phillies and Red Sox, however, and hope to rebound behind Gonzalez, who got the victory in the team’s last road triumph on April 15 and has not lost to the Marlins since 2012. Miami pulled even with Washington in the National League East and has won four in a row following a 3-11 start. The Marlins have yielded four runs combined and scored 26 over that span to post their longest winning streak since a six-game surge from July 24-29.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (1-1, 3.44 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Haren (1-1, 3.32)

Gonzalez worked in and out of trouble for most of Tuesday’s 2-1 win over St. Louis, tossing six scoreless frames in a no-decision despite allowing eight hits and four walks. The Florida native has posted a 1.13 ERA while winning each of his last five starts against Miami. Ichiro Suzuki (11-for-33) is the only regular Marlins’ hitter to enjoy any kind of success against Gonzalez, who has had his way with Giancarlo Stanton (2-for-13) and Adeiny Hechavarria (3-for-14).

Despite matching his season total through two outings with seven strikeouts, Haren took his first loss in Tuesday’s 7-3 setback at Philadelphia after giving up four runs over six innings. The 34-year-old three-time All-Star has typically been much better against Washington throughout his career, going 3-3 with a 2.76 ERA in seven games (six starts). Most of the Nationals that have logged at least 10 at-bats against Haren have fared well, including Denard Span (7-for-18) and Jayson Werth (5-for-10 with a homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton, who went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and scored three times Saturday, has 55 career RBIs against the Nationals – 12 more than he has against any other opponent.

2. Washington is batting .227 with runners in scoring position, including 1-for-10 this series.

3. Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez is scheduled to throw 15 pitches Thursday in his first batting practice session since undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Marlins 3