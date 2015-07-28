Preview: Nationals at Marlins

Jose Fernandez looks to improve on a stunning 14-0 career record at home when his Miami Marlins take on the National League East-leading Washington Nationals on Tuesday to start a three-game series. Fernandez recorded one of three Miami victories on its 10-game road trip after the All-Star break and has allowed one earned run in 20 career innings against the Nationals.

The Marlins, who swept three from Washington at home in April but stand 12 games behind in the NL East, will set up shop this week before the non-waiver trade deadline on Friday. The Nationals, who send Jordan Zimmermann to the mound Tuesday, are only 4-6 since the break after dropping three of four at Pittsburgh in the last series and giving up 30 runs combined the past six contests. All-Star Bryce Harper has gone eight games without a home run or an RBI for the Nationals. Washington’s Ian Desmond is 11-for-23 with four homers and seven RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts versus Fernandez.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (8-5, 3.30 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (3-0, 2.77)

Zimmermann is unbeaten in his last six outings with three victories while allowing two or fewer runs four times during the streak. The 29-year-old, who has not been involved in the decision in two straight turns, has been significantly better at home (2.53 ERA) than on the road (4.67). Martin Prado is 9-for-23 with three doubles versus Zimmermann, who is 7-3 lifetime (0-0 in two 2015 starts) with a 3.22 ERA in 19 career outings against the Marlins.

Fernandez struck out a season-high 11 and gave up three runs over seven innings to win his last turn at Arizona after a no-decision against Philadelphia. The 22-year-old Cuban has permitted eight runs and 22 hits in 26 innings with 32 strikeouts and three walks over four outings since returning from Tommy John surgery. Harper is 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts versus Fernandez, who is 1-0 in three starts against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon is 1-for-5 since coming off the disabled list over the weekend while OF Jayson Werth (wrist) and 1B Ryan Zimmerman (foot) could return soon.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich is batting .357 in the last 24 games while raising his average 38 points.

3. Nationals OF Michael Taylor is 8-for-24 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Nationals 1