Preview: Nationals at Marlins

The Miami Marlins needed six chances before finally breaking through for their first home victory and look to make it two in a row when they face Stephen Strasburg and the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Miami also ended a four-game overall skid with a 6-1 victory in the opener of the four-game series.

Slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered and delivered an RBI single while Marcell Ozuna drove in a pair of runs for the Marlins, who entered the series 0-5 at home. It marked the second straight loss following a seven-game winning streak for the National League East-leading Nationals. Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper had his home run streak halted at four games but accounted for Washington’s lone run Monday with a sacrifice fly, giving him 11 RBIs during a five-game string. Strasburg goes for his third victory in as many starts when he opposes Miami left-hander Adam Conley.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (2-0, 1.98 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (0-0, 3.86)

Strasburg had a lot to do with Atlanta’s wretched 0-9 start, limiting the Braves to one run on six hits over six innings in his season debut before holding the Braves to two runs on four hits while striking out seven over 7 2/3 innings eight days later following a bout with the flu. Strasburg is 10-7 lifetime versus Florida but he was 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts versus the Marlins in 2015. Ozuna is 8-for-22 with two homers and six RBIs against Strasburg.

Conley appeared on his way to a rocky season debut against the Nationals, giving up three runs on two walks and a wild pitch in one inning before a rain delay ended his day. The 25-year-old rebounded with a stellar effort at the New York Mets on Wednesday, striking out nine and permitting only four hits over six scoreless innings. Conley beat the Nationals during his rookie season in 2015, giving up three runs and two solo homers over five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins LF Christian Yelich is 4-for-8 with three runs scored in three games versus Washington this season.

2. Nationals CF Michael Taylor, who opened the season 1-for-16, has multiple hits in three of his last seven games.

3. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon has a four-game hitting streak and has reach safely in 10 of 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Marlins 3