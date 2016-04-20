Preview: Nationals at Marlins

Bryce Harper is not resting on his laurels following his National League Most Valuable Player-winning campaign and is already making a loud statement that he is the front-runner for a second straight award. After snapped a modest two-game skid, the Nationals continue their four-game series at the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Harper had his four-game home run streak snapped in a series-opening 6-1 loss at Miami, but he extended another torrid streak during Tuesday’s 7-0 romp. Harper clubbed a grand slam as part of a four-homer, seven-run seven inning to give him a staggering 15 RBIs during a six-game string. The Marlins have lost five of their last six overall and are 1-6 at home following their first shutout loss of the season. Miami sends left-hander Wei-Yin Chen to the mound to oppose Joe Ross on Wednesday night.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (2-0, 0.61 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Wei-Yin Chen (0-0, 5.56)

Ross appears well on his way to building on a promising rookie season with a pair of stellar performances in his first two starts of 2016. The 22-year-old was superb in his season debut against the Marlins, giving up one run on five hits over seven innings, and followed that up with 7 2/3 innings of scoreless three-hit ball at Philadelphia on Friday. Ross did struggle away from home in 2015, winning only once and four decisions to go with a 5.29 ERA.

Chen was scheduled to face the Nationals in his second outing of the season, only to have to miss the start due to a bruised elbow on his throwing arm. The 30-year-old Taiwan native bounced back with a strong performance against Atlanta on Friday, limiting the Braves to two runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings. Chen had his issues against the Nationals during his four seasons with Baltimore, logging a 1-3 record and 5.09 ERA in four turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper leads the majors with 20 RBIs in 13 games.

2. Marlins 3B Martin Prado has hit safely in six straight games and 11 of 12.

3. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy, batting .422, is riding an 11-game hitting streak and eight of his 19 hits have gone for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Marlins 2